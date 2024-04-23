PABLO AIR Showcasing Cutting-Edge Drone Lineup at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a leader in autonomous swarm control of unmanned vehicles, announced its participation in AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024, the world's largest unmanned vehicle exhibition. The event will take place from April 23rd to 25th in San Diego, USA.

'AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024' brings together top players in the unmanned vehicle industry, including 560 companies like NASA and Lockheed Martin around the world, to showcase the latest technologies and industry trends.

PABLO AIR will unveil their drone lineup at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024.

PABLO AIR, known for its groundbreaking work in the South Korean drone market and now setting its sights on the global market, will be attending for the fourth consecutive year. Visitors can find PABLO AIR at their booth, where they will unveil their impressive drone lineup for drone art shows and officially launch them. Additionally, PABLO AIR will provide insights into the South Korean drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, highlighting its leading technological capabilities and business offerings.

With over six years of experience since introducing the drone art show in South Korea, PABLO AIR has curated a stellar product lineup under the 'PabloX' brand. This includes the pyro drone 'PabloX F40,' the exhilarating maritime drone 'PabloX A10,' and the efficient compact LED drone 'PabloX L20,' making its global debut.

PABLO AIR will also present its innovative UAM traffic management platform 'UrbanLinkX,' recognized with an innovation award at CES 2024. Additionally, they will showcase their long-range delivery eVTOL aircraft 'BlueBird' and short-range drone 'PA-H3,' demonstrating expertise in drone delivery and defense technology.

During the exhibition, PABLO AIR will engage in discussion with international partners to foster collaboration networks. The company aims to finalize agreements with major US clients to deliver diverse drone art shows.

Young-Joon Kim, CEO of PABLO AIR, expressed the significance of the exhibition, stating, "This is a crucial step for PABLO AIR to enter the global market. And I expect to find the potential for technology enhancement through collaboration with US companies."

In previous AUVSI XPONENTIAL events, PABLO AIR has received accolades, including 2nd place in the enterprise operation category of the 'XCELLENCE Awards' for its smart mobility control platform, PAMNet. Last year, the company ranked 1st in Asia and 9th globally in the drone delivery, according to data from the esteemed German research institution, DroneII.

As part of its expansion plans, PABLO AIR is gearing up for an IPO listing this year. The company aims to leverage its technology and experience to establish a solid foundation for future growth in the global market.

About PABLO AIR

Since its pioneering foray into the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector in 2018, spearheaded by its innovative autonomous swarm flight technology, PABLO AIR, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), has consistently delivered a diverse portfolio of integrated drone solutions, encompassing UAV control systems, aircraft development, drone delivery platforms and services, as well as ICT drone shows. As a trailblazing South Korean enterprise, PABLO AIR has achieved significant milestones, including being the first South Korean company to actively participate in drone delivery proof-of-concept (PoC) initiatives in the U.S. and commercializing a camping area drone delivery service with 7-Eleven in South Korea. In a bold move towards its future, the company has initiated preparations for a prospective listing on the KOSDAQ stock exchange, scheduled for the second half of 2024.

For more detailed information on PABLO AIR, visit https://pabloair.com

SOURCE PABLO AIR