Pablo Castro's New Book "Estrella Veloz: Sueños Y Aventuras De Un Gladiador," Is An Inspiring Memoir Of The Author Achieving His Lifelong Dream Of Becoming A Triumphant Professional Fighter

My path was difficult and rugged—with hard and exhausting workouts, facing strong opponents, and also many difficulties and adversities of life—but with a lucid and triumphant mind. My dream came true in time. When I contemplated myself standing in front of them—my idols of the national cinema, the great masters of the ring—I felt most proud when, from my experiences gathered through my adventurous journey, I managed to forge a group of brave disciples as professional high school fighters. No matter where you go, no matter where you arrive, if you dream of moving forward, do not stop. The force you take with you, courage is your best friend, however long and difficult your walk is, do not give up. Go ahead, and you will get the champion belt."

Published by Page Publishing, Pablo Castro's new book Estrella Veloz: Sueños y Aventuras de un Gladiador captures the fervor of an aspiring fighter in a battlefield of odds and the wisdom of a fulfilled man who has finally reached the peak of his passion.

Consumers who wish to be captivated by the true circumstances surrounding a professional fighter can purchase Estrella Veloz: Sueños y Aventuras de un Gladiador in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

