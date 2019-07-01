Pablo Escobar's Widow Breaks Her Silence

The story of the Escobar Gaviria family is one of the darkest ones ever known. The relationship between its members as well as the mysterious death of its leader and the family's subsequent escape from Colombia, roused uncertainty and resentment. LA VIUDA DE ESCOBAR is a two-part documentary featuring first-person narrator María Isabel Santos, revealing the intimacy of her relationship with one of Colombia's most fearful human beings.

At age 24, before becoming an iconic cocaine trafficking figure, Pablo Escobar secretly married a 15-year-old girl whom he affectionately called "Tata". Escobar was the love of her life and their fates would become eternally linked together.

Twenty-five years after her husband's death, María breaks the silence she kept out of respect for drug trafficking victims. Now she faces a world divided among those who demonize her accusing her of not stopping her husband from ending so many lives, and those who are more compassionate.

LA VIUDA DE ESCOBAR is a documentary about a woman who wants to find her voice, her life, and her identity. Tata: Pablo Escobar's victim or accomplice?

SOURCE Discovery en Español