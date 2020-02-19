Pac-12 Announces Eco-Products as Presenting Sponsor of the 2019-20 Zero Waste Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pac-12 today announced the addition of Eco-Products to the list of Pac-12 Team Green sponsors as the presenting sponsor for the 2019-20 Zero Waste Challenges. With the announcement, Eco-Products will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Conference's Zero Waste Challenges for the 2019-20 basketball and 2020 football seasons.

"Pac-12 Team Green is proud to welcome Eco-Products as the presenting sponsor for our annual Zero Waste Challenges," said Jamie Zaninovich, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the Pac-12. "We look forward to working with Eco-Products in recognizing the efforts of our universities with one of our core pillars of our sustainability efforts."

Eco-Products is a leading brand of environmentally preferable foodservice packaging, providing single-use cups, plates, utensils and more, all made with renewable and recycled resources. Established in 1990, the company recognizes that packaging is just one piece of the waste issue and therefore invests heavily in working with composters, waste haulers, and customers – such as universities – to implement successful waste diversion programs. With a host of products being used across the Pac-12's geographic footprint, including at the University of Colorado Boulder, Eco-Products is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in disposables.

One of the core pillars of Pac-12 Team Green, the Pac-12 Zero Waste Challenge is held annually during both football and basketball seasons. Each university selects one home football and one home basketball game to compete and provide a platform for engaging on best practices in waste diversion. As part of the competition, each university submits a scorecard detailing the efforts around its Zero Waste game. Criteria is weighted as such: 25 percent participation and partnerships, 25 percent innovation credit and 50 percent stadium diversion rate. Winners are then announced by the Pac-12 and recognized at the annual Pac-12 Sustainability Conference the following summer.

For the 2019 football season, official winners were recently announced by the Pac-12 with Colorado claiming its second-straight overall win, USC finishing as runner-up in the overall category and California, Oregon State and Stanford each claiming wins in specific categories. For more information on the Zero Waste Challenge and for a list of past winners, visit Pac-12.com/teamgreen.

About the Pac-12 Zero Waste Challenge

The Pac-12 Zero Waste Challenge is one of the core pillars of Pac-12 Team Green, the sustainability platform launched in 2018 to promote sustainability efforts taking place on Pac-12 campuses and around the Conference. Each Pac-12 institution participates in the competition with the goal of determining which university diverted the most waste from the landfill at a select football and basketball game, as well as which used the most innovative methods to expand reach and impact of sustainability education efforts.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Conference has a tradition as the "Conference of Champions," leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 53 of the last 59 years, with 529 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference's programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to Pac-12.com/conference.

About Eco-Products

Eco-Products®, a NovolexTM brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

Media contact

Mark Pankowski

301-260-9250

234482@email4pr.com

SOURCE Eco-Products

Related Links

https://www.ecoproducts.com

