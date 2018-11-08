PAC-MAN Gets Wiiings!

The PAC-MAN mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store ® or Google Play ® . By inputting the code found under the tab of a limited edition Red Bull Energy Drink PAC-MAN can, players can unlock specially designed Red Bull World mazes,* each featuring multiple, never-before-seen levels. A first for the franchise, PAC-MAN can eliminate Ghosts in their non-edible form, but only after chomping a Red Bull can when it appears in the maze. Additionally, PAC-MAN's traditional point-awarding cherries will be replaced by Red Bull letters on each special level.

"After nearly 40 consecutive years of chasing ghosts, even PAC-MAN sometimes needs a Red Bull," said Toshihiko Naoe, Director of Mobile at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "We're excited to unite these two revolutionary brands for an electrifying partnership. We can't wait to see fans take a bite out of the brand-new in-game content, available via a Red Bull Energy Drink PAC-MAN can."

Additionally, for a limited time, all iconic PAC-MAN sounds are available for customization on a digital soundboard at https://pac-man.redbull.com/.

The limited edition Red Bull Energy Drink PAC-MAN can is available nationwide while supplies last in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz single serve cans, as well as 8.4 fl oz 4-Packs and 12-Packs.

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and more than 6.3 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 2 billion in the U.S. alone. An 8.4 fl. oz. can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com .

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is also known for publishing anime-based video games in the Western hemisphere, including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS

* Code valid 10/29/18–5/1/19. Code has no cash value. Standard data rates apply. Additional terms and conditions for use of the Pac-Man may apply. While supplies last.

PAC-MAN® & © BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

SOURCE Red Bull

