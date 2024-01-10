Pacaso Announces Co-Ownership Marketplace Expansion into Paris, France

Pacaso expands international presence with pied-à-terre listing in Paris' 7th Arrondissement, facilitating seamless ownership for American buyers abroad

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a vacation home, today announces its operational expansion into Paris, marking the company's inaugural entry into the vibrant French real estate landscape. With the introduction of Paris, Pacaso marks its expansion into 40 global destinations spanning four countries: France, Mexico, United Kingdom, and United States.

"Our international success, particularly in places like London and Cabo, has underscored the universal appeal of co-ownership. Current owners and enthusiastic buyers have been begging us to extend our reach to Paris and we're kicking off 2024 by responding to that demand," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "At Pacaso, we recognize the challenges American buyers face when purchasing and managing homes internationally. We provide a unique solution that sets us apart, making international ownership a seamless experience."

Nestled in the heart of the iconic 7th arrondissement in Paris, Pacaso's first residence in the City of Light embodies timeless elegance and modern comfort. Priced at €575,000 per 1/8 ownership share, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home occupies the second floor of a meticulously preserved 18th-century building. The airy living room, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed stone walls, and beamed ceilings, seamlessly integrates a semi-open plan kitchen, dining area, and powder room. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts an en suite bathroom featuring dual vanities and a luxurious soaking tub, while a well-appointed guest suite completes the upper level. The residence is currently undergoing Pacaso's meticulous onboarding process and a design refresh.

"Our first Pacaso home in Paris is in the heart of Saint Germain, steps from the Seine and a few more to the Louvre, offering an outstanding living experience in one of the most quintessentially Parisian neighborhoods, surrounded by charming shops and cafes. Plus, with the 2024 Olympics on the horizon, buyers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming events in Paris," continued Allison.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

