Pacaso Announces Co-Ownership Marketplace Expansion into Paris, France

News provided by

Pacaso

10 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

Pacaso expands international presence with pied-à-terre listing in Paris' 7th Arrondissement, facilitating seamless ownership for American buyers abroad

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a vacation home, today announces its operational expansion into Paris, marking the company's inaugural entry into the vibrant French real estate landscape. With the introduction of Paris, Pacaso marks its expansion into 40 global destinations spanning four countries: France, Mexico, United Kingdom, and United States.

"Our international success, particularly in places like London and Cabo, has underscored the universal appeal of co-ownership. Current owners and enthusiastic buyers have been begging us to extend our reach to Paris and we're kicking off 2024 by responding to that demand," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "At Pacaso, we recognize the challenges American buyers face when purchasing and managing homes internationally. We provide a unique solution that sets us apart, making international ownership a seamless experience."

Nestled in the heart of the iconic 7th arrondissement in Paris, Pacaso's first residence in the City of Light embodies timeless elegance and modern comfort. Priced at €575,000 per 1/8 ownership share, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home occupies the second floor of a meticulously preserved 18th-century building. The airy living room, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed stone walls, and beamed ceilings, seamlessly integrates a semi-open plan kitchen, dining area, and powder room. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts an en suite bathroom featuring dual vanities and a luxurious soaking tub, while a well-appointed guest suite completes the upper level. The residence is currently undergoing Pacaso's meticulous onboarding process and a design refresh.

"Our first Pacaso home in Paris is in the heart of Saint Germain, steps from the Seine and a few more to the Louvre, offering an outstanding living experience in one of the most quintessentially Parisian neighborhoods, surrounded by charming shops and cafes. Plus, with the 2024 Olympics on the horizon, buyers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming events in Paris," continued Allison.

To see all available homes, please visit the Pacaso website.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Pacaso

Also from this source

Pacaso Reaches More Than $1 Billion in Cumulative Revenue in 2023

Pacaso, the technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a luxury second home, today announced significant...
Pacaso Unveils Top US Second Home Markets of 2023 and 2024 Destinations to Watch

Pacaso Unveils Top US Second Home Markets of 2023 and 2024 Destinations to Watch

Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a luxury second home, today releases its third ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.