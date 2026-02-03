Pacaso Introduces Infinity, an Invitation-Only Home Exchange for the World's Most Extraordinary Homes

Infinity is designed for a rare kind of homeowner: an owner of a remarkable, $5M–$20M residence in a coveted destination who understands the care, intention, and trust such a home requires. By uniting members with truly exceptional homes, Infinity forms a highly curated global community where exchanges are rooted in shared standards, mutual respect, and confidence.

Every home and every homeowner is personally vetted before being welcomed into Infinity. Using its own proprietary technology, Pacaso manages the home-swapping experience thoughtfully and discreetly—handling listing, scheduling, and more—so homeowners can swap with ease and confidence, and without any complexity, uncertainty, or compromise. The result is a private, global exchange that feels curated, thoughtful, and unlocks truly special experiences for owners that are inaccessible any other way.

"My perspective on second-home ownership changed after my family exchanged homes with another family. It felt less like travel and more like being welcomed into someone else's life," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso. "That experience revealed how many extraordinary homes sit unused—not for lack of desire, but because there's never been a trusted way to exchange them with like-minded owners. Infinity brings that idea to life: a private exchange where exceptional homes unlock exceptional stays."

A Curated Global Exchange

For a $100K one-time initiation fee, Infinity offers 10 years of access to swap stays within a growing portfolio of distinctive homes in the world's most desirable destinations.

Homes are selected for their architecture, location, character, and management, and are presented with the same attention to detail expected in an exchange of this caliber. Membership is intentionally limited, ensuring every exchange meets the highest standards of quality, care, and discretion.

Destinations currently available include:

St. Barths, British Virgin Islands

Tuscany, Italy

Mexico City, Mexico

Ibiza, Spain

Careyes, Mexico

New York City

Verbier, Switzerland

Paris, France

Additional locations will be added weekly.

Built on Pacaso's Trusted Foundation

Infinity builds on Pacaso's proven expertise in facilitating trusted home exchanges, rooted in the company's popular Global Swap program, which enables Pacaso co-owners to exchange homes with each other as a benefit of ownership.

Infinity is reserved for a distinct tier of whole homeowners—invitation-only, personally vetted, and united by a shared standard of exceptional homes and thoughtful exchange.

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home. Pacaso curates private residences in top destinations worldwide, with exceptional design and amenities. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, handles maintenance and scheduling, and ensures seamless resale through its proprietary platform.

