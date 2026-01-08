Pacaso Partners with Real Estate Icon Fredrik Eklund to Define the Next Chapter of Luxury Co-Ownership

Luxury real estate icon and "Million Dollar Listing" star joins Pacaso to expand access to co-owned vacation homes for high-net-worth buyers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the tech-enabled marketplace for co-owned luxury vacation homes, today announced a new partnership with Fredrik Eklund, global real estate leader, entrepreneur, and star of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing New York" and "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." The partnership brings together Pacaso's innovative approach to second-home co-ownership with Eklund's unparalleled reach, influence, and expertise in the luxury real estate market.

Through the partnership, Eklund will collaborate with Pacaso to introduce qualified buyers to a smarter, more flexible way to co-own luxury second homes in the world's most desirable destinations, from Miami and New York to London and Paris. By combining Pacaso's turnkey co-ownership model with Eklund's deep relationships among high-net-worth individuals, the partnership aims to redefine how affluent buyers think about second-home ownership.

"Fredrik has built one of the most respected and influential brands in luxury real estate, and his vision for how people live, invest, and enjoy homes aligns perfectly with Pacaso's mission," said Austin Allison, co-founder and CEO of Pacaso. "Together, we're expanding access to exceptional second homes while removing the friction and inefficiency that have traditionally come with owning a second home."

Eklund, who has advised some of the world's most discerning buyers and developers, sees Pacaso as a natural evolution of the luxury real estate experience.

"Pacaso is solving a clear market need I've seen for decades: people want beautiful homes in incredible locations without the commitment of full-time ownership," said Fredrik Eklund. "Their model is smart, elegant, and perfectly suited for today's luxury buyer. I'm excited to partner with Pacaso and help bring this opportunity to my global network of clients."

The partnership — which includes speaking engagements, visits to Pacaso properties worldwide, and an exclusive dinner series co-hosted by Eklund — strengthens Pacaso's presence in the luxury real estate ecosystem. Through intimate dinners with top agents and qualified buyers in cities from Miami to London and beyond, Eklund will help spark conversation around the future of luxury co-ownership while sharing Pacaso's category-defining approach.

Together, the collaboration underscores Pacaso's commitment to working with best-in-class operators, agents, and industry leaders who value innovation and exceptional customer experiences.

About Pacaso

Co‑founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology‑enabled marketplace that empowers families to co‑own luxury vacation homes with ease and confidence. Pacaso curates exceptional residences in top destinations worldwide, delivers exquisite interior design, and provides comprehensive professional management for a truly turnkey ownership experience.

About Eklund|Gomes

Celebrity-driven and luxury-focused, the Eklund|Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman is the only nationwide super team with a network spanning New York, California, Texas, and Florida. Founded by Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes, the team has spent over 20 years redefining luxury real estate through groundbreaking, digital-first marketing and high-profile media presence, consistently ranking #1 in their markets and transacting more than $4 billion annually. With over $28 billion in total residential sales, 100+ new developments sold, 90 agents across 13 offices, and leadership alongside CEO Julia Spillman, Eklund|Gomes delivers unparalleled reach, influence, and results for high-net-worth clients worldwide.

