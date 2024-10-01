Pacaso Launches Growth Round Available to Individual Investors

Venture capital-funded marketplace accesses public markets through Regulation A offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the tech-enabled vacation home marketplace, is revolutionizing both homeownership and startup investment opportunities with the launch of its growth round under Regulation A ("Reg A") . Accredited and non-accredited individual investors can now purchase stock and join the co-ownership company's cap table alongside marquee investors such as Maveron, Softbank, Greycroft and Fifth Wall. By democratizing access to Pacaso's equity, this initiative offers the opportunity to own shares in a company that is transforming luxury vacation homeownership.

"Four years ago, we launched Pacaso with the goal of creating a new category of ownership that is better and smarter than existing alternatives, and today we are making it possible for others to invest in our mission," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "This opportunity allows individuals to access private company equity in a leading real estate company, and be a part of reshaping the vacation home market. Our strong foundation—built on sales success, a vibrant community of proud owners, and a dedicated team—positions Pacaso for continued growth as the global leader of co-ownership."

"I wish we had done a round accessible to retail investors prior to Zillow's IPO. It's a unique opportunity for regular people to get in early at a high-growth company," continued Spencer Rascoff, co-founder and chairman of Pacaso, and co-founder and former CEO of Zillow. "As more tech founders become aware of the power of raising capital from individuals, I expect these types of offerings to become mainstream. I believe Pacaso is at the forefront."

Funds from the growth round will be used to expand Pacaso's portfolio, adding more homes in more destinations, and to further invest in our product, engineering and home operations functions, a crucial step in the company's mission to enable families to make unforgettable memories and foster meaningful connections in luxury vacation residences.

"Maveron is proud to have been the first investor in Pacaso back in 2020," said Dan Levitan, Co-Founder and Partner at Maveron. "The company's innovative approach has transformed the lives of its customers by making vacation home ownership more accessible to a broader audience. As market dynamics and valuations continue to shift, this new Reg A offering presents an opportunity for everyday investors to own stock in a private venture capital backed company at a pivotal moment before it goes public. VCs shouldn't be the only ones able to invest in privately held companies like Pacaso."

Pacaso successfully raised more than $230 million in equity financing with Series A, B, and C rounds of venture capital from top-tier firms like Maveron, Softbank, Greycroft, 75 & Sunny, Crosscut, Global Founders Capital and Fifth Wall.

Pacaso has selected DealMaker, a leading capital-raising platform, and its affiliates to streamline and manage the investment process. To participate in this transformative opportunity and support Pacaso's vision, please visit www.pacaso.com/invest .

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON THE OFFERING PAGE HERE . DEALMAKER IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY OTHER COMPANIES MENTIONED HEREIN UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED.

Certain statements on this website may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Pacaso's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Pacaso assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Pacaso does not give any assurance that Pacaso will achieve its expectations.

