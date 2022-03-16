Pacaso Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in Greater Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to the greater Scottsdale, Ariz. area. The company has begun hiring a regional team and is working with a variety of local businesses to support its operations in Arizona.

"Scottsdale is a vibrant desert city with world-class golf, chef-driven restaurants, countless hiking trails, and exciting entertainment year-round," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "We're excited to be increasing the utilization of luxury second homes in this amazing destination where many homes are not used consistently throughout the year."

Pacaso's first listing in Greater Scottsdale is a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom Cave Creek home that offers panoramic desert and mountain views. The sleek, contemporary home features soaring ceilings, an inviting kitchen with quartz countertops, a 10-car garage, and an open floor plan perfect for gatherings. With wrap-around balcony seating, an infinity pool, multiple patios, and countless floor-to-ceiling windows, the home provides the ultimate in indoor-outdoor living to enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine and panoramic views of the nearby mountain ranges. The home is located in an ultra-private neighborhood near shopping and dining in Cave Creek, and for additional retail options and activities, downtown Scottsdale is an easy 45-minute drive away

"We have such a big market for second home ownership here in Scottsdale, so when I first heard about Pacaso's model when they launched in late 2020, I was so excited for them to expand here," said Marci Nedialkov of REALTOR® Wehner Group, Real Luxury Living Brokered by eXp Realty. "This lock-and-leave model for homeownership is brilliant, as owners don't have to worry about scheduling monthly maintenance, or any hassles while they're away. They get to come home and relax in their luxury home for a fraction of the price."

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission, plus Pacaso equity in the form of 500 RSUs. Agents in Arizona who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website.

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

