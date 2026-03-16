Pacaso Unveils Deer Peak, a New Luxury Home Near Deer Valley's Historic Expansion

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom contemporary mountain home offers front-row access to the most significant ski resort expansion in North America. Located minutes from Deer Valley's forthcoming East Village—with plans for vibrant dining, luxury boutiques, and new mountain access—Deer Peak places owners at the center of one of the most anticipated alpine destinations in the world.

"Deer Valley's expansion is transforming this region into one of North America's premier ski destinations," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso. "With Deer Peak, owners get an extraordinary home base in the heart of it all, combining modern architecture, panoramic views, and easy access to the slopes."

Set above Deer Valley with sweeping views of the mountains and Jordanelle Reservoir, Deer Peak is designed for year-round mountain living. The approximately 5,300-square-foot home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, expansive entertaining spaces, and more than 2,000 square feet of heated patios and decks that extend living space outdoors.

Inside, the residence blends refined design with high-altitude comfort. Highlights include a chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a private theater with seating for eight, and thoughtfully curated interiors designed for gathering after a day on the slopes.

Outdoor living is equally central to the experience, with heated decks, an in-ground hot tub overlooking the water and peaks, and a heated driveway for year-round convenience.

Located within the gated SkyRidge community, Deer Peak offers owners easy access to Deer Valley Resort, Jordanelle Reservoir recreation, and miles of surrounding trails. Future community amenities—including golf, a clubhouse, pool, fitness studio, spa, and equestrian center—are planned to further elevate the lifestyle.

Pacaso homes are fully furnished and professionally managed, allowing owners to enjoy effortless second-home ownership from day one.

To explore co-ownership opportunities at Deer Peak or learn more about Pacaso homes near Deer Valley, visit www.pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home. Pacaso curates private residences in top destinations worldwide, with exceptional design and amenities. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, handles maintenance and scheduling, and ensures seamless resale through its proprietary platform.

SOURCE Pacaso