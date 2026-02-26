PACE Reaches Major Milestone with 200 Programs Nationwide

Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly help over 100,000 seniors live safely and independently in their communities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National PACE Association (NPA) today announced a significant milestone for the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) with the opening the 200th PACE program, PACE Northeast Michigan in Alpena, MI.

"Becoming the 200th PACE organization in the country, while also being one of the most rural programs nationwide, is an incredible honor for Northeast Michigan," said Jeff Meden, executive director of PACE Northeast Michigan. "This milestone reflects the hard work of our team and the strength of our community partnerships. Most importantly, it means older adults in our region now have access to comprehensive, coordinated care that allows them to live safely and independently in the communities they love."

Today, PACE programs operate in 33 states and the District of Columbia. Through continued growth, PACE provides comprehensive medical and social services to more than 100,000 older adults, enabling seniors to live safely in their homes and communities rather than transitioning to nursing home care.

The community-based model of care is designed to serve older adults with complex health care needs who qualify for a nursing home-level of care but prefer to age in place. Introduced 55 years ago in San Francisco by On Lok, PACE offers seniors, their families and caregivers an integrated, person-centered alternative to institutional care.

"Reaching this milestone provides us with an opportunity to look back and be thankful for the work of the early pioneers at On Lok who dreamed about a better way to provide care to our seniors," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of the National PACE Association. "They worked outside the confines of our health care system to develop a model based on the independence, dignity, and quality of life of each senior enrolled in the program."

The PACE model of care utilizes interdisciplinary teams that include primary care providers, registered nurses, home care coordinators, personal care attendants, dietitians, social workers, transportation staff, PACE center managers, and physical, occupational and recreational therapists. Services range from primary and specialty medical care and prescription drugs to transportation, meals and social engagement. The services are coordinated to support the physical, emotional and mental health of participants.

PACE has had a measurable impact on the quality of life of participants. Supported by coordinated care that addresses their medical, social and functional needs, 94 percent are able to continue living in their communities.

"Over the years NPA and the PACE community have adapted the model to changing times," said Bloom. "I am proud that the core purpose of the model – to support seniors in the community – remains stronger than ever."

PACE has tripled its rate of growth in recent years, coinciding with a pivotal moment for the nation's health care system. All baby boomers will be age 65 or over by 2030, and adults over 65 will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history by 2034. This historic demographic shift brings urgent challenges for seniors and their families, including access to affordable housing, caregiver support, workforce shortages, long-term care financing, and the integration of technology to improve safety and independence.

The National PACE Association continues to work with federal and state policy-makers to expand PACE and streamline the PACE enrollment process. Seniors with a need for daily support should be able to start PACE any day of the month. PACE addresses these challenges by offering a sustainable, outcomes-driven model of care for older adults with complex needs.

"Reaching the milestone of 200 programs reflects the growing recognition that older adults deserve care models that prioritize independence, dignity, and quality of life," said Bloom. "As the population ages, PACE is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of seniors while strengthening families, caregivers and communities."

To learn more about PACE and the National PACE Association, visit npaonline.org. To find a PACE program near you, visit npaonline.org/find-a-pace-program.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit www.NPAonline.org and follow us on social media.

