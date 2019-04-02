Pacific Drilling Selects Consus & Ivalua to Drive Sourcing Best Practices Globally

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consus Global, a leading procurement services provider and Ivalua, the leading global Spend Management Cloud provider, today announced that Pacific Drilling, a deep water drilling company based in Houston, has selected Consus' services in conjunction with Ivalua's Sourcing platform to achieve cost savings and drive transparency across their sourcing operations. Consus and Ivalua implemented and went live with the solution for Pacific Drilling in just two weeks.

Pacific Drilling, an offshore drilling company, provides global deep water drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry through the use of high-specification drillships. The company has corporate offices in Houston, Texas, with offices in Brazil, Luxembourg and Nigeria. Pacific Drilling requires a fast, efficient and automated sourcing process to support the company's purchasing processes.

Pacific Drilling has the most technologically advanced fleet of drillships in the industry. The company's vessels are state-of-the-art, high-specification drillships, which benefit from a proven design and highly developed construction techniques. The company chose Consus and Ivalua for their deep capabilities in the Sourcing space to support their critical purchasing processes. Additionally, the company was looking for a trusted partner to capture cost savings and reduce supply chain risks.

"As the only pure-play high-specification deepwater driller, we are committed to being recognized as the industry's preferred deepwater drilling contractor. Supply chain efficiency and effective strategic sourcing in support of our operations and clients are critical to achieving our objective," said Mike Curtis, Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer at Pacific Drilling. "Ivalua's best-of-breed sourcing solution will empower us with the technology to drive sourcing best practices. And engaging Consus' deep expertise in implementing and executing sourcing programs will ensure that we will realize the expected ROI."

"The US is a strategic market for us, and with over 100 customers globally, we see Consus' and Ivalua's presence continuing to expand," said Saurabh Mehta, Vice President & GM, Americas of Consus Global. "Pacific Drilling presents a unique opportunity to expand in the Americas given their industry and vision, and we plan to deploy a best-in-class program to transform their sourcing processes. We look forward to contributing to their procurement cost optimization initiative"

"Effectively managing costs and supply chain risk is critical to success," said Dan Amzallag, CEO of Ivalua Inc. "Ivalua is proud to provide the technology to empower procurement leaders at Pacific Drilling and hundreds of other global companies to deliver ever greater value to their organizations."

About Consus

Established in 2007, Consus is a leading procurement services provider and procurement systems integrator, operating across 9 countries. With over 100 customers across various industry verticals, Consus works closely with customers to deploy cloud based sourcing and procurement solutions. Consus has been rated amongst the top 10 procurement service providers by APAC CIO Outlook Forum. Learn more at www.consus-global.com/

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by over 300 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth, and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com.

Contacts

Consus Global LLC

Priyanka Rani

Global Marketing

pr@consus.com.sg

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

Michael Gallo

212-239-8594

Ivalua@Luminapr.com

SOURCE Ivalua

Related Links

http://www.ivalua.com

