Pacific Mind Health Launches Free Mood Tracker Ahead of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Season

Pacific Mind Health

Oct 22, 2025, 10:02 ET

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days grow shorter, many people begin to feel the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that commonly occurs in the fall and winter months when there is less daylight.

Pacific Mind Health announces the release of its new Mood and Emotions Tracker, a free, reflective tool designed to help individuals better understand, monitor, and manage their mental health through the fall and winter months.

Journaling at the end of the day helps process the events of the day and help calm the body and mind for rest.
DOWNLOAD THE FREE MOOD AND EMOTIONS TRACKER

Designed by Pacific Mind Health providers, the Mood and Emotions Tracker offers a creative, nonjudgmental way to give name to emotions, track our moods, and identify patterns. It uses mood coloring, emotional vocabulary, and simple journaling prompts to empower individuals to build emotional awareness and recognize early signs of distress.

"People often underestimate how much the change in seasons can affect their mood and energy," said Joshua Flatow, MD, medical director and chief psychiatrist at Pacific Mind Health. "By tracking emotions daily, we can catch patterns early. That awareness can be the difference between a tough day and a downward spiral."

The launch of the tracker comes at a time when SAD and other seasonal mood disorders often go underrecognized. Also known as the "winter blues," SAD affects about 5% of Americans each year, according to Mental Health America.

Pacific Mind Health offers this initiative to patients, families, and anyone looking to improve their emotional insight and resilience through the colder, darker months.

"Journaling and reflection are great first steps, but if low mood or fatigue start to interfere with your daily life, it's time to talk to someone," said Flatow. "No one should feel like they have to face seasonal depression alone."

The Mood and Emotions Tracker is available for free download at pacificmindhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Name: Millicent Skiles
Title: Content Marketing Manager
Company Name: Pacific Mind Health
Email:[email protected]
Website: https://pacificmindhealth.com/

ABOUT PACIFIC MIND HEALTH
Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and therapy services in California. With a blend of science and compassion, we create personalized treatment plans to optimize mental health and well-being.

SOURCE Pacific Mind Health

