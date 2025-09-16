5 Surprising Tricks for When You Can't Sleep, a Free Guide to Support Better Rest From Pacific Mind Health

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health, a leading provider of outpatient psychiatry and therapy services in California, shares the release of 5 Surprising Tricks for When You Can't Sleep, a free guide designed to help individuals calm their minds, reduce nighttime stress, and find rest when traditional sleep strategies aren't working.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE GUIDE FOR BETTER SLEEP and explore our companion article: "The Sleep and Mental Health Connection."

We all know you should avoid screens and have a wind down routine before bed, but what should you do when you're wide awake at 3am?

Sleep challenges are one of the most common complaints in mental health care, and even mild worry or racing thoughts can derail the body's natural sleep rhythms.

This new resource offers practical, psychology-backed strategies to help individuals settle their minds, release tension, and regain control over restless nights.

"Quality sleep is fundamental to mental health, but many people feel stuck when anxiety or stress keeps them awake," said Joshua Flatow, MD, Pacific Mind Health's medical director and chief psychiatrist. "These simple techniques are designed to meet people where they are — already awake in bed — and help them shift into a calmer state."

The 5 Surprising Tricks for When You Can't Sleep guide includes tools designed to help quiet the brain, regulate the body, and make it easier to fall back asleep. These include:

Thought file systems

Muscle mismatching

Eye blinking

Sleep mantras

Brain dumping

"We wanted to provide people with actionable, evidence-informed tools they can try right away," said Flatow. "Sometimes just having a new approach gives you the confidence and calm you need to reset and rest."

The free guide arrives at a time when insomnia and disrupted sleep are on the rise. About 50 to 70 million Americans chronically suffer from sleep and wakefulness disorders, according to the Institute of Medicine of the National National Academies

By offering practical, science-informed tools, Pacific Mind Health aims to empower individuals to strengthen their mental health through better rest.

For more information, or to download 5 Surprising Tricks for When You Can't Sleep, visit pacificmindhealth.com .

ABOUT PACIFIC MIND HEALTH

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and therapy services in California. With a blend of science and compassion, we create personalized treatment plans to optimize mental health and well-being.

SOURCE Pacific Mind Health