Pacific Mind Health Offers Non-Medication TMS for Adults With ADHD

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health, a leading behavioral health provider in California, now offers transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) as a nonmedication option for adults living with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The treatment offering responds to a growing number of adults who either cannot tolerate stimulant medications, prefer not to take them, face ongoing difficulty filling prescriptions, or have not done well on nonstimulant alternatives.

TMS can be used to treat adults with ADHD as part of a comprehensive treatment program.

LEARN MORE ABOUT TMS FOR ADHD

"TMS gives us a way to address ADHD symptoms without adding another medication to a patient's routine," said Joshua Flatow, MD, medical director, and chief psychiatrist at Pacific Mind Health. "That matters for people who haven't tolerated stimulants well, or who are tired of running into pharmacy shortages every month."

An estimated 15.5 million adults in the United States, about 6%, currently have ADHD, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 1 in 3 of those adults report taking stimulant medication, and 71.5% reported difficulty getting prescriptions filled because of availability.

ADHD is also increasingly understood as more than just an attention problem. Emotional dysregulation is recognized as one of six fundamental features of adult ADHD, according to the European Psychiatric Association.

Additionally, the American Psychological Association estimates that 30% to 70% of adults with ADHD experience significant emotional dysregulation. For many people, they struggle with regulating attention and emotion, not simply paying attention.

TMS is a non-invasive treatment that uses targeted magnetic pulses to regulate neural activity in specific brain regions related to ADHD.

"With depression, we are trying to wake up an underactive area of the brain," said Flatow. "With ADHD, the goal is generally opposite. We're trying to calm an overactive area involved in attention and impulse control. TMS gives us a way to help recalibrate how the brain regulates itself."

Patients considering TMS for ADHD begin with a comprehensive evaluation that includes the use of TOVA, a computerized diagnostic tool that tracks attention. Rather than using a single standard protocol, Pacific Mind Health builds an individualized treatment plan for each patient, using neural navigation to target the brain areas most relevant to each person.

TMS is cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking cessation. It can be used off-label to treat ADHD symptoms as part of a broader care plan.

To learn more, visit pacificmindhealth.com or text or call 562-250-4516.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Milly Skiles

Title: Content Marketing Manager

Company Name: Pacific Mind Health

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://pacificmindhealth.com

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and interventional psychiatry services in California. The practice offers personalized, evidence-based care including psychiatry, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), ketamine, and Spravato® (esketamine). Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

SOURCE Pacific Mind Health