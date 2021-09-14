Pacific Mobile Structures chooses SIS Construct 365 solutions to Enhance the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and leading implementer of ERP and CRM solutions for Contractors and Professional Service firms built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:

Pacific Mobile Structures purchased the SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management and Construct 365 Project Management solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. These cloud-based solutions will help Pacific Mobile Structures continue its growth as well as help focus on efficiency and bottom-line performance. The SIS Construct 365 solutions will allow Pacific Mobile Structures to manage project budgets, revisions, change orders, subcontracts, reporting, and more.

Why did you decide on SIS and their Construct 365 Project Cost Management and Construct 365 Project Management solutions?

"We chose SIS because of their Construct 365 Project Cost Management and Construct 365 Project Management modules that fill/fix the gaps in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, as well as the customer references we received about SIS being an honorable partner."

- Kevin Aleshire – IT Director

About Pacific Mobile Structures

Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc. provides real estate management services. The Company offers mobile office space on lease, builds modular structures, medical clinics, and relocatable classrooms. Pacific Mobile Structures serves customers in the United States. www.pacificmobile.com

About SIS

SIS has been successful in delivering Dynamics ERP and CRM solutions to Project and Services based companies for more than 20 years based on Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Construct 365 Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we can offer, implement, and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now and in the long term. SIS has a full-scale development team focused on delivering transformative industry solutions. www.sisn.com

About SIS Construct 365: Project Cost Management

Certified for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and available on Microsoft AppSource. Construction Focused Project Accounting/Job Cost functionality that manages project budgets, revisions, change orders, subcontracts, reporting and more, to provide contractors much needed ease of use, with the ability to manage projects profitably. www.sisn.com/construct365-project-cost-management/

About SIS Construct 365: Project Management

Construct365 Project Management is a comprehensive Project & Document Management solution built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SharePoint technology in the Microsoft Azure Cloud.

For more information about our Construct 365 solutions or to take a closer look at Microsoft Dynamics 365, contact us at https://www.sisn.com, [email protected], or 1-888-844-6599.

SOURCE SIS, LLC

Related Links

www.sisn.com

