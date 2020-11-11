Pacific Northwest Apparel Brand Roanoke Debuts, Introducing Two Signature Pieces Designed to Redefine the Signature Uniform of the Technology Industry

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based apparel brand Roanoke launches today, reshaping what it means to dress for the workday within the modern tech industry climate. Roanoke is bringing two items to the market that are designed with intentional updates and touches that make the garments optimally efficient for today's professional, and an attention to aesthetic detail that conveys a streamlined, contemporary sophistication.

Roanoke is presenting a jacket and a hoodie, with the hoodie retailing at $175 and the jacket at $225. Products are available for purchase only through Roanoke's Kickstarter campaign at https://kickstarter.com/projects/creativitysolves/roanoke.

"With all the changes happening currently within the day-to-day work environment, we saw an opportunity to create a line that brings together functionality and comfort while approaching these things from a fresher, sexier, perspective," says Yasemin Oktay, Product Design Lead for Roanoke and Strategist for Paper Crane Factory. "Versatile pieces that are a statement yet understated, that can change the shape of any given day because of the attention given to their construction, and the details that set the products apart visually."

Roanoke sports a number of technically thoughtful features, including a protected RFID shield, and patent-pending aglets, that are magnetized and interlock, allowing wearers to swap out the drawstrings for pops of color and personalization.

"We are all on video calls all day now, and we got tired of looking at each other in frumpy, baggy hoodies," said Cal McAllister, founder of Roanoke's parent company, The Paper Crane Factory. "We just wanted to show making a little bit of an effort with a thoughtfully designed piece can make a world of difference."

The inspiration behind Roanoke ( www.roanokebrand.com ): Roanoke is about stories unwritten. Romantic tales of independence. Of mystery. Of guts and the proud position of being first. Roanoke is an entrepreneurial exploration into unknowns. And our favorite part, into stories unsolved. The brand is one of several incubated and launched through The Paper Crane Factory. Roanoke is a refresh of the Seattle clothing brand Sharply, founded by Joe Blattner.

