PACIFIC NORTHWEST EXPANSION: Citadel EHS establishes a Seattle, WA office location offering industrial hygiene and safety consulting services

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS (Citadel) is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Seattle, Washington. Citadel Senior Consultant Scott Myers, CIH, CSP relocated from Southern California to support the expansion. In addition, Pacific Northwest local Eva M. Glosson has joined Citadel EHS and will lead our Total Worker Health and Workplace Violence Prevention service lines from the Seattle office.

Meet Eva M. Glosson

Eva is a nationally recognized expert, professional speaker, and published author on a variety of health and safety subjects, including workplace violence prevention. She is a trusted advisor to many government and industry occupational safety and health organizations seeking information on workplace violence best practices. She has over 17 years of experience working in regulatory compliance, research, consultation, and private industry.

Eva holds a BS in Geoscience and a MS in Industrial Engineering, both from Middle Tennessee State University, and is currently completing a PhD in Psychology at National University to further explore why people turn to violence and how violence can be effectively prevented.

"We made the decision to enter the Pacific Northwest market because it was the right timing and opportunity for us. We have top-level health and safety consultants in the area and we're seeing demand for services from our clients," stated Scott Brehmer, MPH, CIH, CSP, CFPS, Citadel's Industrial Hygiene & Safety practice leader.

About Citadel EHS

Citadel Environmental Services, Inc. (dba Citadel EHS) is a 100% employee-owned, Environmental, Health, Safety, Sustainability and ESG consulting firm that manages projects nationwide from its eight offices located on the west coast. Citadel provides consulting services in five practice areas, including Engineering & Environmental Sciences (environmental site assessments and characterization, vapor/methane intrusion mitigation design and installation, subsurface remediation, and litigation support), Building Sciences (asbestos, lead, hazardous building materials assessment and remediation), Environmental Compliance (air, water, energy, CEQA/NEPA mitigation measure implementation), Industrial Hygiene & Safety services, and ESG & Sustainability. Citadel has been providing services to the public and private sectors for over 30 years and has successfully performed thousands of consulting assignments nationwide including many associated with very high-profile projects for world-renown clients. Citadel provides expertise across multiple environmental, health, safety, and sustainability disciplines for the entire life cycle of the built environment and business.

