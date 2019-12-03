Pacific Northwest Marine Team Joins Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced completion of a transaction to hire the Pacific Northwest marine business team of Brown & Brown of Washington, Inc. and assume the associated marine book of business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The brokerage team handles all lines of marine insurance for a wide variety of maritime clients around the world. Led by Graham Gardner, the team will operate from offices in Seattle and Newport, Oregon, under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher's Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"As one of the largest marine brokerage teams in the Northwest, with a strong presence in the London market, this highly specialized team will complement and enhance our existing marine capabilities in an increasingly challenging market sector," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 48 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

