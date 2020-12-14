Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group Expands Sales Team With Addition of Chris Lockwood as Senior Regional Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group, LLC an alternative investment distributor announced today that financial industry veteran Chris Lockwood has joined the company as senior regional vice president, where he is responsible for sales in the Southeast.

"Pacific Oak is committed to providing financial professionals and their clients with a complement of real estate investment strategies and Chris will be an important part of furthering the strategic expansion of the firm's sales and distribution effort," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group. "Chris is a well-respected professional known for bringing a consultative approach that aligns with our focus on providing compelling financial solutions that meet the varied needs of today's investors."

In his role as senior regional vice president for the Southeast region, Lockwood will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with financial intermediaries in the broker-dealer, regional independent and RIA channels in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina. Lockwood started his career in financial services 12 years ago at the Vanguard Group and went on to be a top performing wholesaler at CIM Group and Cole Capital.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcmg.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC

