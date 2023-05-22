Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Derek Mazza as Regional Vice President for the Northeast Territory

News provided by

Pacific Oak Capital Markets

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial services industry veteran Derek Mazza has joined the company as regional vice president for the Northeast Territory. Mazza will build and maintain relationships with financial intermediaries throughout Connecticut, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

"Pacific Oak continues to match capital with opportunity as we work towards delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "Derek's successful track record in alternative investments and his demonstrated ability to consult on practice management and portfolio construction will make him an invaluable resource for the private wealth advisors we work with."

Mazza brings more than 18 years of experience in the ﬁnancial services industry and has expertise in an array of alternative investments including REITs, private equity, infrastructure, BDCs, credit, DSTs and qualified opportunity zones. Most recently he was a senior vice president with Cantor Fitzgerald where he led sales efforts in New England and Upstate New York. His previous experience also includes roles with Realty Capital Securities, Boston Capital and Fidelity Investments.

Mazza earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Stonehill College and holds his FINRA series 7, 63 and 65 licenses.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investments, including a qualified opportunity zone fund, Delaware Statutory Trust, and other private and public offerings such as SmartStop Strategic Storage Trust VI (SST VI). For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

 [email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Also from this source

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires David Eberle as Senior Regional Vice President for the Greater Midwest Territory

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Geoff Ihm to Lead Sales in the Pacific Northwest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.