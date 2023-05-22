Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Derek Mazza as Regional Vice President for the Northeast Territory

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial services industry veteran Derek Mazza has joined the company as regional vice president for the Northeast Territory. Mazza will build and maintain relationships with financial intermediaries throughout Connecticut, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

"Pacific Oak continues to match capital with opportunity as we work towards delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "Derek's successful track record in alternative investments and his demonstrated ability to consult on practice management and portfolio construction will make him an invaluable resource for the private wealth advisors we work with."

Mazza brings more than 18 years of experience in the ﬁnancial services industry and has expertise in an array of alternative investments including REITs, private equity, infrastructure, BDCs, credit, DSTs and qualified opportunity zones. Most recently he was a senior vice president with Cantor Fitzgerald where he led sales efforts in New England and Upstate New York. His previous experience also includes roles with Realty Capital Securities, Boston Capital and Fidelity Investments.

Mazza earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Stonehill College and holds his FINRA series 7, 63 and 65 licenses.

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investments, including a qualified opportunity zone fund, Delaware Statutory Trust, and other private and public offerings such as SmartStop Strategic Storage Trust VI (SST VI). For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

