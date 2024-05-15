Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Industry Veteran Mike Baker as Senior Regional Vice President

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial services industry veteran Mike Baker has joined the company as senior regional vice president. In his new position, Baker will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with financial intermediaries throughout eight Midwest states.

"Mike is a fantastic addition to the Pacific Oak team," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "His knowledge, enthusiasm and professionalism, combined with his deep and diverse industry experience, will make him a valuable sales partner for financial intermediaries seeking investment solutions that address a variety of client needs."

Baker brings nearly 25 years of financial services experience to his role. Most recently he spent five years as a financial advisor with LPL Financial where he provided comprehensive financial analyses and planning for his clients. Prior to that, Baker raised more than $850 million in alternative investment sales as an external wholesaler for firms including CNL Securities, Moody National and Bluerock by developing key relationships among nearly 500 selling advisors.

Baker served in the U.S. Army for 12 years as an infantry soldier, drill instructor and infantry officer. He holds his FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

Pacific Oak Capital Markets CEO Hans Henselman stated, "Mike Baker caps off an impressive hiring effort led by Jeff Kremin that has brought a top-notch wholesaler team who each bring knowledge, experience and passion to their roles."

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering a differentiated product suite that target opportunities for compelling risk-adjusted returns through a track record of offering a broad range of alternative investments, including real estate related offerings, qualified opportunity zone funds, DST's, and other private offerings. This includes Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc., a public non-traded REIT sponsored by SmartStop REIT Advisors, an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop Self Storage REIT. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

