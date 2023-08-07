Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Jim Kenney as Senior Regional Vice President for the Northwest Territory

Pacific Oak Capital Markets

07 Aug, 2023, 16:40 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial services industry veteran Jim Kenney has joined the company as senior regional vice president for the Northwest Territory. Kenney will build and maintain relationships with broker-dealer registered representatives and RIAs throughout Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and the northern half of both California and Nevada.  

"Pacific Oak is in a period of significant growth in sales and distribution, and we are delighted to welcome Jim to our team of leading professionals," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "Jim's ability to build and maintain lasting and trusted partnerships and provide client-based engagement will make him an invaluable resource for the seasoned financial professionals  we work with."

Kenney is a tenured wholesaler with more than 15 years of experience in the ﬁnancial services industry and has expertise in an array of product types including mutual funds, private credit, private equity, Reg D offerings, 1031s, BDCs, preferred stock offerings, and L bonds. Prior to joining Pacific Oak Kenney held roles with Skyway Capital Markets, Triton Pacific, GWG Life, and Natixis Global Asset Management.

Kenney earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College and holds his FINRA series 7 and 66 licenses.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets
Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investments, including a qualified opportunity zone fund, Delaware Statutory Trust, and other private and public offerings. This includes Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc., a public non-traded REIT sponsored by SmartStop REIT Advisors, an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop Self Storage REIT. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin 

Spotlight Marketing Communications 

(949) 427-1385 

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Markets

