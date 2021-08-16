Pacific Oak Capital Markets Taps Industry Veteran Bill Talbott to Lead Sales Efforts in Ohio Valley

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial industry veteran Bill Talbott has joined the company as senior regional vice president, where he is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with financial intermediaries throughout five states in the Ohio Valley.

"Financial intermediaries continue to seek options that lessen the impacts market turbulence has on clients' portfolios," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "Bill has developed a reputation as a trusted resource for independent, wirehouse and fee-based advisors that will position him well to educate and inform on the benefits that real estate-based alternatives can provide in successful portfolio outcomes."

During the past 30 years, Talbott has gained diverse industry experience and broad investment solution knowledge through a variety of senior roles with BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Russell Investments, Nuveen and JP Morgan Asset Management. Most recently he was a productivity consultant with Wells Fargo Advisors collaborating with leadership and practitioners on investment management, practice management and comprehensive financial planning.

Talbott earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from James Madison University and holds his FINRA Series 7, 63, 65 and 66 licenses as well as his Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) certification.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcapitalmarkets.com.

