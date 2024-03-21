Pacific Oaks College & Children's School Announces Appointment of Three New Members to its Board of Trustees

PASADENA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College, a nonprofit higher education institution committed to early childhood education and teacher preparation, recently announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Janet Twyman, Kathy Chappell Dossett and Sydney Williams bring a wide range of expertise to the Board and further strengthen Pacific Oaks' commitment to early childhood education pedagogy, social justice and innovation in teacher preparation.

Dr. Janet Twyman Kathy Chappell Dossett Sydney Hull Williams, J.D.

"We are delighted to welcome our three newest members to Pacific Oaks' Board of Trustees," said Leanne Wruck, Ph.D., Pacific Oaks interim president. "This group of individuals brings a tremendous wealth of experience in education, human resources, and community engagement and promise to help us ignite new levels of innovation and leadership."

Dr. Janet Twyman is a renowned leader with a distinguished career spanning academia, entrepreneurship and advocacy. As the founder of blast: A Learning Sciences Company and an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts, Dr. Twyman's commitment to evidence-based education and technology integration is closely aligned with Pacific Oaks' mission of fostering progressive and innovative learning environments.

Kathy Chappell Dossett is a seasoned human resources executive with visionary leadership and a dedication to impactful collaboration. Dossett has extensive experience in leading human resources for several global entertainment companies, and currently serves as executive vice president of Global Human Resources at SKYDANCE Entertainment. With her commitment to organizational culture development and diversity and inclusion, Dossett is poised to enhance the college's mission of empowering students, faculty members and staff.

Sydney Hull Williams, J.D. is a franchisee with Atlantic Food Company and brings a wealth of legal expertise and community engagement experience to the board. A second-generation trustee, Williams previously attended Pacific Oaks Children's School and is dedicated to continuing the institution's mission of excellence in education. Her leadership within the Junior League of DeKalb underscores her commitment to community impact and service.

Pacific Oaks College, a Hispanic Serving Institution, is credited with pioneering anti-bias curricula and launching one of the nation's first Head Start training programs. It offers a wide range of in-person and online programs that are tailored to fit student needs. In addition to its innovative teacher preparation programs, the college offers degrees in social work, psychology, human development, marriage and family therapy and business and management.

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is composed of two educational entities. Pacific Oaks College is a nonprofit, institutionally accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, marriage and family therapy, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, social work, community psychology, business administration, and organizational leadership and management. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides early childhood education programs for children ages six months through five years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution. Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges working collaboratively to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit PacificOaks.edu.

