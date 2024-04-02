Pacific Oaks College Launches Inaugural Doctoral Program in Early Childhood Education Amid Growing Recognition of Early Learning Benefits

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the college's history of fostering advanced scholarship in early childhood education

PASADENA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College, a national leader in teacher preparation, is proud to announce that its inaugural doctoral program, Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Early Childhood Education, has been granted approval by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

The Ed.D program is an important and exciting achievement in Pacific Oaks’s 80-year history as a pioneer in early childhood education. Pacific Oaks is committed to providing students with innovative and impactful curricula within early childhood education.

"This momentous accomplishment reflects our commitment to advancing the development of practitioners in the field of early childhood education," said Dr. Leanne Wruck, interim president of Pacific Oaks. "By offering this advanced degree program, we are helping shape visionary leaders who will leave their mark on a critical phase of the educational journey."

Gaining approval from Pacific Oaks' accreditor, WSCUC, is a milestone that underscores the college's commitment to maintaining rigorous academic standards and providing students with innovative and impactful curricula within early childhood education. The Ed.D program is an important and exciting achievement in the college's 80-year history as a pioneer in early childhood education.

Graduates of the program will be prepared to excel in early childhood research and policy analysis, design and evaluate early childhood curricula, teach in higher education, and administrate learning programs for students. The three-year program is available entirely online with a hybrid workshop model to help provide students with greater flexibility and encourage students from all over the country to apply.

The doctoral program's approval comes amid a growing recognition of the impact of early education on children's growth and development. A recent study published in the Journal of Early Childhood Research found that children receiving early childhood education presented improved vocabulary, communication, and problem-solving, with children from socioeconomically disadvantaged families benefitting most. Research also shows that high-quality early learning programs can positively impact children for years into the future.

Pacific Oaks is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit education system made up of six colleges and universities that uses shared infrastructure and collaboration to drive innovation and advance student outcomes. Since joining The Community Solution in 2010, Pacific Oaks has expanded educational offerings to include more than 20 academic areas including social work, community psychology, and organizational leadership.

"I have consistently been inspired watching Pacific Oaks graduates enter the workforce, armed with strong ideals and aspirations for the transformative power of early childhood education," said Michael Horowitz, president of The Community Solution. "This degree program is sure to elevate and amplify this impact to the next level."

The Ed.D. in Early Childhood Education program's first cohort of students are expected to begin classes in Fall 2024.

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is composed of two educational entities. Pacific Oaks College is a nonprofit, institutionally accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, marriage and family therapy, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, social work, community psychology, business administration, and organizational leadership and management. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months through 5 years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution. Pacific Oaks is a proud member of The Community Solution Education System, an integrated nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact.

