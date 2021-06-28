Pacific Quest Academic Accreditation Renewal

The Cognia review board commented on Pacific Quest's "deeply ingrained student-centered approach" and "strong culture of collaboration." Pacific Quest scored an outstanding 334.83 Index of Educational Quality score (IEQ). The average score of similar Cognia accredited organizations is between 278-283.

Pacific Quest is an integrative behavioral health program for teens (13-17) and young adults (18-24). Founded in 2004, the program is an alternative to the traditional nomadic or adventure based outdoor behavioral health programs. Pacific Quest focuses on treatment of youth struggling with patterns of internalized mental health distress.

Students of Pacific Quest participate in individual and group therapy in organic gardens on the Big Island of Hawaii. In addition to clinical services, students benefit from a whole foods diet and a focus on whole body wellness.

Pacific Quest's mission is to provide hope to families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii. Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on anxiety, depression, isolation, low self esteem, and trauma.

