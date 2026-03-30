Pacific Quest Earns Highest Level of Accreditation for Excellence in Adolescent and Young Adult Mental Health Programs

Three-year CARF distinction affirms Pacific Quest's "Nature Meets Nurture" approach, individualized care, and commitment to lasting outcomes.

HILO, Hawaii, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Quest, a mental health treatment center whose whole-person approach combines traditional therapy with uplifting outdoor experiences, has been awarded a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the highest level of accreditation the organization grants. This recognition signifies that Pacific Quest meets CARF's extensive standards, demonstrating substantial conformance across areas such as governance, leadership, individualized treatment planning, risk management, and measurable outcomes.

CARF accreditation is an internationally recognized standard for excellence in health and human services. Pacific Quest earned this distinction following a rigorous, multi-day onsite evaluation, including a review of over 1,500 standards covering quality, safety, and clinical effectiveness. Surveyors spent a full week at the Hilo, Hawaii campus, examining policies, clinical practices, leadership, staff, and client engagement, as well as ethical compliance and performance improvement systems.

According to the official CARF survey report, Pacific Quest demonstrated notable strengths in its passionate and mission-driven leadership, highly qualified clinical and medical teams, and cohesive, collaborative culture. The treatment center was recognized for delivering a distinctive, individualized, whole-person model of care supported by strong performance measurement systems and continuous quality improvement efforts.

Surveyors also highlighted high satisfaction among referral sources and students served, robust medical-psychiatric integration, comprehensive discharge planning, and a strong emphasis on health and safety. The report commended Pacific Quest's therapeutic residential environments and its integration of nature-based and culturally grounded Hawaiian experiences that support student growth and positive long-term outcomes.

"Achieving the highest level of CARF accreditation reflects the integrity and dedication of our entire team," said Dr. Rob Gent, Chief Clinical Officer at Pacific Quest. "This distinction validates our commitment to providing safe, ethical and evidence-based care while continually improving how we serve adolescents, young adults and their families."

Pacific Quest's unique "nature meets nurture" approach combines residential therapy with immersive, non-intensive outdoor experiences. Programs are designed to guide adolescents and young adults through a comprehensive healing journey—from stabilization and insight-building to lasting personal growth—while engaging families through parallel, inclusive efforts. Licensed psychiatrists, therapists, and experiential guides work together to provide individualized care that supports personal growth, insight-building, and the development of coping and life skills.

The three-year CARF accreditation provides families with assurance that Pacific Quest has been independently evaluated against international best practices. This distinction reinforces the organization's role as a trusted provider dedicated to helping young people and their families achieve lasting, meaningful change.

About Pacific Quest

Established in 2004 Pacific Quest's stated mission is to provide evidence-based treatment for families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii in their Licensed Therapeutic Living Programs (TLP). Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on treating anxiety, depression, isolation, low self-esteem, and trauma. www.pacificquest.org

SOURCE Pacific Quest