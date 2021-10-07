Pacific Quest Licenses Two New Therapeutic Living Programs

The new facilities are spacious family style homes each surrounded by just over an acre of garden space where students start and end each day. Eight students share household responsibilities, cook meals, and engage in community activities under the supervision of a 24/7 team of professionals.

Mr. Mckinney adds: "The COVID pandemic has meant that so many of our youth are more isolated than ever. These homes are a chance for them to connect, learn, and refocus on the goals that matter most to them."

During the day, participants explore the Big Island, engage in group and individual therapy with licensed providers, and hone horticultural skills on over 30 acres of Pacific Quest campuses.

About Pacific Quest

Established in 2004 Pacific Quest's mission is to provide evidence-based treatment for families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii in their Licensed Therapeutic Living Programs (TLP). Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on treating anxiety, depression, greif, isolation, low self esteem, and trauma.

