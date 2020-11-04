Pacific Quest, Pioneers in Integrative Outdoor Behavioral Health, Announce New Operations Director and Program Director

HILO, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Pacific Quest, pioneers in the rapidly-evolving integrative behavioral health care space, announced two recent internal promotions. Oren Grimm will now serve as Operations Director and Mike McGee as Program Director.

Since first joining the Pacific Quest team in 2009, Grimm has played an integral role in keeping Pacific Quest's operations running efficiently. From his starting position as Logistics Manager to his most recent year serving as the organization's Operations Manager, he has supported the Pacific Quest's mission to provide integrated, whole-person care to their adolescent and young adult clients.

"We're excited to bring Oren into this role. As Operations Manager, he really helped shape Pacific Quest's organizational and management systems," says Pacific Quest's Public Relations Director, Suzanne McKinney. "We can't wait to see where he'll take the organization in his role as Operations Director."

McGee started his career with Pacific Quest in 2011 as an entry-level field guide. Since then, he has served in a variety of roles, gaining invaluable insight into both the student and employee experience. With over 15 years experience working with youth in outdoor settings, McGee received his M.S.W. at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, where he focused on mental and behavioral health.

As Pacific Quest's Program Director, McGee is overseeing the relaunch of the organization's residential program following their COVID-19 closure. His top priority is implementing policies and procedures that comply with CDC guidelines and prioritize the health and safety of Pacific Quest's staff and student

As Pacific Quest continues to pioneer the integrative health care and outdoor behavioral health care space, an experienced leadership team will be crucial to their success.

Pacific Quest began 16 years ago with the mission to provide hope to parents and struggling adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii. The hybrid wilderness/residential therapy program works with adolescents and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, isolation, substance misuse, and trauma. For more: https://pacificquest.org

