Pacific Software Publishing Inc. Launches Biznomos, a New Online Business Association Management System

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing Inc. (PSPINC) launches Biznomos, a new online business association management system. With Biznomos, users can manage their association, streamline business referral data, and attract new members with additional website builder features, making it easier to run and grow an association.

After working with executive business association groups for decades, PSPINC has taken their expertise and made it easy to catalog, organize, and manage referrals in a simple and intuitive format with Biznomos. "During our time working closely with executive directors of business associations, we've come to understand the challenges they face, not only in managing business referrals but also in evaluating key group performance metrics," said Ryan Heinrichs, Chief Design Officer at PSPINC.

With cutting-edge features, it's easy to manage and analyze association referrals with Biznomos through routine data backups, filtering options, and visual statistics explicitly designed to help business groups. Unlike traditional business association management, "Biznomos provides all referral data in a uniformed format supported by visual charts that highlight the overall effectiveness and strength of an association," said Heinrichs.

Along with managing business data, Biznomos adds value to association organizers and members alike. The customizable member profiles offer increased online exposure to group participants. Additionally, the private association event calendar streamlines activity creation. Members can easily add events to their calendars, and organizers can track and examine attendance trends. "Our goal from the outset was to provide significant value to organization administrators and members," remarked Heinrichs. "Biznomos is an out-of-the-box membership directory and referral-generating tool geared towards helping members grow their business and drive revenue."

Biznomos is a subscription-based service with an introductory price of $156.25/month or $1,500/year (20% off the monthly plan).

You can also try Biznomos completely free of charge with a no-obligation 30-day trial. As one of the market's most affordable business association management systems, growing and managing association groups has never been easier.

For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

Source: https://www.pspinc.com/biznomos

About Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

Pacific Software Publishing Inc. has over 30 years of experience providing domain, web, and email hosting to more than 40,000 companies of all sizes worldwide. They design and develop their own software and are committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow and thrive online.

Contact:

Ryan Heinrichs – Chief Design Officer

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

https://www.pspinc.com

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.