Pacific Workers Welcomes Jonathan Harris as Associate Attorney

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Workers, The Lawyers for Injured Workers, announced today that Jonathan Harris has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, bringing more than 15 years of workers' compensation experience and a strong commitment to serving working families.

Harris has handled workers' compensation matters from early case strategy through litigation and resolution, including depositions, hearings before the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board (WCAB), and settlement negotiations. His work includes managing complex cases and guiding clients through each step of the process with clarity and care.

"At Pacific Workers, we believe great legal representation starts with staying close to the community and always putting workers first," said Iana Zadneprovskaia, Partner at Pacific Workers. "Jonathan's experience, steady advocacy, and client-centered approach reflect the values we bring to every case. We are proud to welcome him to the team."

Harris's background includes experience across multiple sides of the workers' compensation system, strengthening his ability to anticipate challenges and protect injured workers and their families. He joins Pacific Workers as the firm continues to grow its capacity to meet the needs of the community with responsive, trial-ready representation.

"I am honored to join Pacific Workers," said Jonathan Harris. "When someone is injured on the job, they deserve a legal team that listens, explains the process in plain language, and fights for what is right. I look forward to serving our community and helping ensure that the best interests of workers remain the priority in every decision." Pacific Workers is known for combining results-driven advocacy with compassionate client service, and for maintaining strong community ties through local partnerships and initiatives.

About Pacific Workers

Pacific Workers represents injured workers in workers' compensation claims and appeals. The firm pairs trial-ready advocacy with dedicated, compassionate client service, always focused on protecting the rights and well-being of workers.

