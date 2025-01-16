Pacifico Unveils New Developments and Amenities: An Enhanced Era of Coastal Living in Playas del Coco

Featuring ocean view condominiums and homes, state of the art amenities such as private pools, the Pacifico Beach Club and vibrant community spaces, along with easy access to hiking trails and the NIMBU Boat Club.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacifico, a premier coastal community with over 400 villas, townhomes and condominiums located in Playas del Coco, is announcing a new frontier for the property with elevated upgrades, additional amenities and new luxury style residential living.

Established in 2009, Pacifico is known for its inviting atmosphere, strong sense of community, offering a family-friendly living experience where comfort meets adventure. Under new ownership since April 2021, Pacifico is embarking on an exciting new phase of growth, embracing the essence of Costa Rican living while introducing a collection of purposefully designed developments and amenity enhancements for both residents and guests. With this transition in ownership, Pacifico has renewed its focus on community, and offering its home owners the best in Costa Rica's rich culture and spirit.

The heart of what makes Pacifico standout as a coastal destination are its exceptional amenities, offering residents an unparalleled living experience. These features include a new state-of-the-art sports complex with tennis and pickleball courts, basketball court and kids soccer field and the NIMBU Boat Club, which offers a fleet of boats for unforgettable ocean adventures. Family-friendly features such as a children's play area, private dog park and scenic hiking trails further enhance the community spirit of Pacifico, all across 175 acres within its gated community.

Homeowners at Pacifico also enjoy exclusive access to a renovated Pacifico Beach Club, with oceanfront service, a poolside bar, immaculate landscaping and vibrant additions such as Pacifico Plaza reflect the commitment to creating an environment that fosters connection and convenience.

Guests and residents have all the conveniences needed for effortless living with a variety of essential services available at the nearby Pacifico Retail Village. Offering seamless access to a bank, legal services, a cafe, restaurants, a flower store, outdoor adventure rentals, golf cart rentals, and a spacious coworking space, creating a dynamic and connected hub for Pacifico residences.

These new amenities set the stage for Pacifico's latest real estate offerings, providing unique opportunities for homeowners and investors. The new Na Umi Seaside Condominiums feature one- and two-bedroom and flex layouts across five buildings, complete with private pools, a poolside bar, fitness center and beautifully landscaped walking paths. These are the first and only condominiums in Pacifico with ocean views. Designed by award-winning architect Jean Andre Garnier, Na Umi perfectly blends modern luxury with natural elements, creating a seamless connection to the outdoors. Two of the five buildings are under construction with sales for the third building having begun in late 2024. Residents are set to move in starting March 2025. Prices starting from the mid $200,000s.

Nestled within the lush forest valley of Pacifico, Bosque Tropic Village offers freestanding four-bedroom homes, each with private pools and stunning mountain and valley views. The Bosque homes, starting in the mid-$800,000s, are surrounded by walking trails and a yoga deck, encouraging a lifestyle rooted in tranquility and nature.

For those seeking a truly personalized living experience, the newly introduced Mira Estate Homes provide a unique opportunity to build custom residences in Pacifico's most coveted location. Perched at the community's highest point, these expansive lots offer panoramic ocean views, with homes ranging from four to five bedrooms and approximately 6,500 square feet of living space. Collaborating with Pacifico during the pre-construction phase allows homeowners to tailor every detail to their preferences, ensuring a dream home in the coastal paradise. Prices starting from the mid $1 million's.

Beyond the gates, residents can explore the vibrant town of Playas del Coco, known for its rich local culture, colorful markets, and beautiful beaches. With its proximity to Liberia International Airport, Pacifico is an ideal destination for both international travelers, renters and residents looking for a seamless blend of convenience and coastal luxury.

Today, the property has launched a Youtube series for a more indepth look and overview of the community.

For more information or to inquire about sales visit www.Pacifco-CostaRica.com

Interested buyers and renters can contact the Pacifico sales office at, [email protected] .

