Pacify Acquires Major Care, Expanding Doula-Led Maternity Care Across the US

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacify, a premier provider of maternity care solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Major Care, a respected leader in maternal wellness. The acquisition signifies a strategic move to bolster Pacify's position in the maternity care landscape and reinforce its commitment to supporting parents through their maternity journey.

With both Pacify and Major Care dedicated to providing maternity care services facilitated by doulas and enabled by technology, this partnership amplifies their collective efforts to better the maternity care experience. By integrating Major Care's doula care expertise and resources into Pacify's existing platform, the aim is to further enhance the accessibility and quality of care for expectant and new mothers and birthing people nationwide.

"We are excited to welcome Major Care into the Pacify family as we continue our mission of empowering parents to take charge of their maternity journey," remarked Jennifer Sargent, CEO of Pacify. "Our focus on delivering compassionate doula-led support, coupled with modern technology, remains unwavering. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our efforts to provide comprehensive, personalized care to families during this transformative time."

As part of the acquisition, Mandy Major, Founder and CEO of Major Care, will assume the role of Chief Experience Officer at Pacify. Mandy's leadership and vision will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and shaping the future of maternal care within the organization.

One of the key objectives of this venture for Pacify is the aggressive expansion of its doula network. By leveraging the combined strengths of both companies, Pacify aims to scale its doula-led support services, offering expectant and new parents access to a broader network of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing compassionate care and guidance.

"Pacify's commitment to enhancing access to equitable and inclusive maternity support aligns seamlessly with Major Care's mission," Mandy Major commented. "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to provide families the resources and continuous support they need and deserve to navigate the parenthood journey. Simultaneously, our partnership will advance the thoughtful integration of doula care within healthcare systems across the U.S."

