Pacify Health Expands Doula-Led Maternity Care with Acquisition of Family Ways

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacify, a leader in tech-enabled maternity care solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Family Ways, the DMV region's pioneering full-spectrum doula agency, founded by Rachel Carbonneau in 2013. This strategic acquisition advances Pacify's commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based support to families nationwide, delivering a comprehensive care system from pregnancy through postpartum.

Rachel Carbonneau, MA, CD(DONA), CPD(DONA), a Certified Birth and Postpartum Doula and respected educator, brings over a decade of experience in supporting families with evidence-based resources and compassionate care. Her expertise spans trauma-informed support, infant safe sleep, Spinning Babies techniques, and promoting equity and access in perinatal health. Rachel's dedication to supporting families with informed decision-making aligns seamlessly with Pacify's mission to provide culturally responsive care for all.

"We are delighted to welcome Rachel and the Family Ways team of doulas into Pacify as we continue to expand our doula-led care model," said Jennifer Sargent, CEO of Pacify. "Rachel's expertise and dedication to accessible, informed care make her an invaluable addition to Pacify. Together, we are advancing equity and quality in maternal care, bringing essential support to more families nationwide."

Rachel will join Pacify as the VP of Doula Programs, bringing her unique vision to support families in taking charge of their perinatal care. Family Ways' longstanding reputation for evidence-based doula support will amplify Pacify's offerings, strengthening our shared mission to enhance maternal care quality and accessibility.

A primary objective of this acquisition is expanding Pacify's doula network to meet the growing demand for accessible, doula-led support. By integrating Family Ways' trusted model with Pacify's innovative digital platform, Pacify aims to reach more families, delivering expert support during pregnancy, labor and delivery, and throughout the postpartum period.

About Pacify:

Pacify is on a mission to build the most comprehensive, diverse, and culturally responsive doula care team across the country, connecting expectant and new parents to skilled and supportive professionals. With over a decade of experience, Pacify partners with public health agencies, health plans, and Medicaid MCOs to ensure every family has access to the personalized support they deserve. Through our innovative digital platform, families receive guidance from certified doulas and lactation consultants. Committed to improving healthcare equity, Pacify is breaking down barriers in maternal health, supporting parents, and transforming outcomes for future generations.

