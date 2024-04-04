Pacify Introduces Enhanced Doula Support for Residents of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC

ARLINGTON, Va., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacify, a premier provider of maternity care solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its doula services in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC, tailored specifically for health plans and public health organizations.

In line with our steadfast commitment to empowering expectant and new mothers, we are delighted to enhance our range of services with the introduction of both virtually-scheduled and in-person doula support options. With a dedicated focus on delivering compassionate and personalized care, our experienced team of doulas is committed to providing unparalleled support to mothers throughout their pregnancy, labor, and postpartum journey.

"Our mission at Pacify is to enhance access to maternity support and provide parents with the resources they need to thrive during this transformative time," said Jennifer Sargent, CEO at Pacify. "By leveraging our technology platform to offer a blend of virtual support and in-person care, we strive to meet the diverse needs of parents and ensure they receive the highest quality care and guidance."

Pacify's compassionate doula-led support services, enhanced with modern technology, address the unique needs of each birthing person, whether it's assistance with breastfeeding, emotional support during labor, or guidance on newborn care.

About Pacify:

Pacify is a leading provider of maternity care solutions, partnering with public health agencies, health plans, and Medicaid MCOs. With over 10 years of experience in delivering maternity management support, we offer comprehensive support and guidance to expectant and new mothers through our digital platform and team of experienced healthcare professionals. With a core focus on empowering parents and promoting healthier outcomes, Pacify is dedicated to setting the standard for maternity care.

