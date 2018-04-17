Package Design for 7-Select® Private Brands, Slurpee® Cup Win Awards

"These awards verify what we knew all along. 7-Eleven products have great packaging," said Sean Thompson, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief customer officer. "We believe strongly that the quality of the packaging outside should reflect the quality of the product on the inside. In both cases, our goal is to offer quality that superior to the best national brands. Brandimage understands this and continues to raise the bar on their design work for 7-Eleven."

In the last four years, 7-Eleven private brand products have won more than 20 national and international awards recognizing both product and packaging excellence, all designed by Brandimage.

"Fantastic client. Real partnership. Mutual respect. Just a few of the ways to sum up our relationship with 7-Eleven over the years. We're proud to have contributed to the growth of the private brand program, and 7-Eleven itself," said Don Childs, Brandimage chief creative officer.

Brandimage redesigned the cups for the iconic Slurpee drink in 2017. The colorful bubble and swirl design was a universal favorite with all demographic groups during focus group testing. Using the original "pinwheel" graphic, Brandimage created a new Slurpee cup design that is energetic, funky and distinctive. The spinning kaleidoscope of color implies the fun "make it your own" aspect of Slurpee-making and drinking.

The seven varieties of 7-Select dried fruit come in colorful jewel-tone pouches with mouth-watering images of fruit and a fruit-shaped window showing the fruit inside of the package.

Flavors include pineapple, mango, banana chips, fruit medley and chili mango.

7-Select organic juice flavors are Apple, Orange, Mango Strawberry, Fruit Punch and Cranberry juice blend. Organic lemonade is also part of the line-up.

"Winning awards is certainly prestigious and a great third-party validation of our efforts to bring top quality products to market," Thompson said, "but the judges we care most about are our customers. And we're getting great reviews from them as well."

7-Select product sales prove that out. Private brands at 7-Eleven have enjoyed year-over-year double-digit sales gains. Introduced in 2004 with a limited selection of nonfood items such as paper goods and batteries, the company's brand quality curve has been steadily climbing and sets 7-Eleven apart from other convenience retailers.

Working with top food companies, the private brand development team has raised the quality benchmark from meeting national brand quality to exceeding it. On-trend flavors and exclusive items only available at participating 7-Eleven stores keep customers coming back to purchase their favorites and seek out the newest 7-Select items.

About 7‑Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Brandimage

Brandimage is a global consultancy of brand equity architects and designers. Brandimage creates brands that drive brand performance. Brandimage is part of the brand development group of SGK. SGK is a division of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/package-design-for-7-select-private-brands-slurpee-cup-win-awards-300631376.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.7-eleven.com

