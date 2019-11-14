Packaged Facts: 70% of Dog and Cat Owners Purchase Gifts for Pets During Christmas and Winter Holidays

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A substantial majority of dog owners (78%) and cat owners (72%) purchase special gifts or treats for their pets during the Christmas and Winter holiday season, according to Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets, 3rd Edition, a new report by market research firm Packaged Facts.

"The holidays offer the perfect opportunity to show our family members we care, and for most American pet parents their dogs and cats are as much a part of the family as the humans are," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts.

Dog owners most likely to give holiday gifts or treats to their pets are Millennials (age 25-39) and those who are married/partnered and without children. Cat owners who are married/partnered without children also have an exceptionally high propensity to give their cats holiday gifts or treats.

Four in five dog or cat owners enjoy buying products that pamper their pets. A majority (58%) of pet owners pamper their pets by giving them indulgent treats. Millennial pet owners are most likely to offer indulgent treats to their pets.

Packaged Facts estimates that more than half of U.S. households have a pet in their midst. Households with pets total 67 million. Dogs live in 39% and cats reside in 24% of U.S. households. One in eight households has other pets, including fish, birds, reptiles, or small animals such as rabbits, hamsters or gerbils.

