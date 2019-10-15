Packaged Facts Releases New Food Report on Meat, Dairy, Vegan, and Vegetarian Eating Trends
Oct 15, 2019, 11:07 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm Packaged Facts has just released Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan, the third report in the publisher's anthology tracking what, when, where, and how America eats.
Unlike traditional reports by Packaged Facts, the Eating Trends series is designed to let the data speak for itself. There is less focus on prose and greater emphasis on cohesive visual presentations of the research across dozens of tables and figures.
The report is divided into three sections:
Section 1 - Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products:
- Beef
- Chicken
- Pork
- Lamb
- Veal
- Turkey
- Cornish Game Hen
- Seafood
- Tuna
- Bacon
- Cold Cuts
- Canned Meats
- Sausages
- Hot Dogs
- Fresh Bratwurst
- Jerky and Meat Snacks
Section 2 - Dairy Foods & Beverages:
- Milk
- Cheese (American, Natural and Imported, Spread, Grated, Cottage, Cream)
- Butter
- Yogurt
- Sour Cream
- Ice Cream and Frozen Novelty Treats
Section 3 - Vegetarianism, Meat Alternatives, and Dairy Alternatives
- Breakfast Products
- Burgers
- Chicken/Poultry
- Deli
- Ground and Crumbles
- Hot Dogs
- Pizza
- Soy Milk
- Almond Milk
- Tempeh/Seitan
- Tofu
Previous entries in the Eating Trends series, include Eating Trends: Mealtimes and Snacking (published 5/2019) and Eating Trends: Cooking & Food Shopping (published 7/2019). Coming soon is the restaurant- and foodservice-focused fourth report in the anthology, Eating Trends Series: Fast Food & Eating Out.
About the Report
Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan (published 08/2019, 77 pages) is available for $995 from Packaged Facts.
Media members please contact our Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at dgranderson@packagedfacts.com for a copy of the report summary. Those interested in purchasing the report can contact Research Specialist Frank Gaines at fgaines@marketresearch.com or visit https://www.packagedfacts.com/updates/eating-trends-meat-vegan-dairy.
