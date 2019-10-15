Packaged Facts Releases New Food Report on Meat, Dairy, Vegan, and Vegetarian Eating Trends

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research firm Packaged Facts has just released Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan, the third report in the publisher's anthology tracking what, when, where, and how America eats.

Unlike traditional reports by Packaged Facts, the Eating Trends series is designed to let the data speak for itself. There is less focus on prose and greater emphasis on cohesive visual presentations of the research across dozens of tables and figures.

The report is divided into three sections:

Section 1 - Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products:

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Lamb

Veal

Turkey

Cornish Game Hen

Seafood

Tuna

Bacon

Cold Cuts

Canned Meats

Sausages

Hot Dogs

Fresh Bratwurst

Jerky and Meat Snacks

Section 2 - Dairy Foods & Beverages:

Milk

Cheese (American, Natural and Imported, Spread, Grated, Cottage, Cream)

Butter

Yogurt

Sour Cream

Ice Cream and Frozen Novelty Treats

Section 3 - Vegetarianism, Meat Alternatives, and Dairy Alternatives

Breakfast Products

Burgers

Chicken/Poultry

Deli

Ground and Crumbles

Hot Dogs

Pizza

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Tempeh/Seitan

Tofu

Previous entries in the Eating Trends series, include Eating Trends: Mealtimes and Snacking (published 5/2019) and Eating Trends: Cooking & Food Shopping (published 7/2019). Coming soon is the restaurant- and foodservice-focused fourth report in the anthology, Eating Trends Series: Fast Food & Eating Out.

About the Report

Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan (published 08/2019, 77 pages) is available for $995 from Packaged Facts.

Media members please contact our Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at dgranderson@packagedfacts.com for a copy of the report summary. Those interested in purchasing the report can contact Research Specialist Frank Gaines at fgaines@marketresearch.com or visit https://www.packagedfacts.com/updates/eating-trends-meat-vegan-dairy.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact: dgranderson@marketresearch.com

To Unsubscribe: dgranderson@packagedfacts.com

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

