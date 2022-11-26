Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 223.96 Billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global packaging market as a part of the metal and glass containers market, the parent market. The metal and glass containers market covers combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of metal, glass, and plastic containers and paper packaging. The global packaging market size is estimated to increase by USD 223.96 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Market 2023-2027

Global Packaging Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Packaging Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global packaging market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and production of packaging solutions for various applications across a wide range of industries. These vendors are making significant investments in R&D to push better products into the market and expand their customer base.

Some big players are expected to implement some new strategies to gain competitive advantages during the forecast period. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the ways the vendors in this market are taking to strengthen their position.

Vendor Offerings -

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.: The company offers packaging services such as beverage cans.

The company offers packaging services such as beverage cans. Ball Corp.: The company offers packaging services such as Alumi-Tek bottle, Crowler Can, and Widget Inside.

The company offers packaging services such as Alumi-Tek bottle, Crowler Can, and Widget Inside. Berry Global Group Inc.: The company offers packaging services for applicators, bottles, and vials.

The company offers packaging services for applicators, bottles, and vials. CCL Industries Inc.: The company offers packaging services such as high barrier films, easy opening films, and high speed films.

The company offers packaging services such as high barrier films, easy opening films, and high speed films. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global packaging market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global packaging market.

APAC held a 41% share of the global packaging market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The region is emerging as the major manufacturing hub for various industries. The thriving e-commerce industry, the rising trend of online shopping, and the rise in population have increased the demand for various goods through online channels. All these factors are increasing the demand for packaging solutions in the region.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global packaging market is segmented into food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others.

The market share growth of the food segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the increasing global demand for canned and packaged food products. Changes in lifestyles and food habits due to the influence of western culture are some of the other factors influencing segment growth.

Download a FREE sample report

Global Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The growth of food delivery and takeaway services is driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization coupled with the busy lifestyles of consumers has led to a surge in the demand for convenient and on-the-go foods. There is also a significant rise in the demand for food delivery and takeaway services with the increasing adoption of smartphones and the growing m-commerce industry. The increase in online food ordering has resulted in a surge in the number of players that offer food delivery services. The growth of food delivery and takeaway services has subsequently increased the demand for packaging solutions in the food industry. All these factors contribute to the growth of the market.



The growth of food delivery and takeaway services is driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization coupled with the busy lifestyles of consumers has led to a surge in the demand for convenient and on-the-go foods. There is also a significant rise in the demand for food delivery and takeaway services with the increasing adoption of smartphones and the growing m-commerce industry. The increase in online food ordering has resulted in a surge in the number of players that offer food delivery services. The growth of food delivery and takeaway services has subsequently increased the demand for packaging solutions in the food industry. All these factors contribute to the growth of the market. Key Trend – Innovative market strategies adopted by vendors is the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. One of the key strategies adopted by vendors is the continuous development of new products. Similarly, some vendors are focusing on strengthening by consumer base by expanding their operations in new markets. Many such strategies adopted by vendors are positively influencing the growth of the market.



Innovative market strategies adopted by vendors is the key trend in the market. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. One of the key strategies adopted by vendors is the continuous development of new products. Similarly, some vendors are focusing on strengthening by consumer base by expanding their operations in new markets. Many such strategies adopted by vendors are positively influencing the growth of the market. Major Challenge - Environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging are the major challenges hindering market growth. Most end-users in the market prefer plastic disposable packaging as they are cheaper and help maintain a specific temperature for a longer period. Most of the disposable plastic packaging materials used by end-users are made of polystyrene or polypropylene, which do not decompose easily. This is leading to the accumulation of a large amount of solid waste. Hence, many governments are undertaking various initiatives to this issue by imposing restrictions on the usage of plastic. Such measures are reducing the usage of plastic packaging, which is expected to affect the growth of the global packaging market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find a few insights from, a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the packaging market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The mushroom packaging market share is expected to increase by 111.64 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. Initiatives by governments that support environmental-friendly packaging are one of the key drivers supporting the mushroom packaging market's growth.

share is expected to increase by 111.64 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. Initiatives by governments that support environmental-friendly packaging are one of the key drivers supporting the mushroom packaging market's growth. The perforated packaging film market share is expected to increase to USD 665.78 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The growing European imports of frozen foods are notably driving the perforated packaging film market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 186 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 223.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genpak LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Mondi plc, and Packaging Corp. of America. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global packaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Board - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Board - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Board - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Board - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Board - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Flexible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Flexible - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 121: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 132: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 135: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

Exhibit 137: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Segment focus

12.5 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 141: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 146: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 151: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 155: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 159: DS Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 160: DS Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 161: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 163: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 167: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 170: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

12.12 Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Exhibit 172: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - Segment focus

12.13 Mondi plc

Exhibit 176: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 177: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 179: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Mondi plc - Segment focus

12.14 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 181: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Smurfit Kappa Group

Exhibit 186: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 187: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 188: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news



Exhibit 189: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus

12.16 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 191: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 192: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 193: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 194: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

12.17 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 195: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 196: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 197: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 198: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 199: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 200: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 201: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 202: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 203: Research methodology



Exhibit 204: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 205: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 206: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio