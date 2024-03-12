Packaging Redesign for the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Brand Provides New Look, New Feel

New packaging for the brand's line of deli products features new logo, and reduces the brand's use of packaging materials for deli products by more than 168 tons per year

AUSTIN, Minn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand have always prioritized the development of 100% natural1, delicious deli products that provide nourishment for consumers. Today, the brand team is unveiling a packaging redesign that delivers a refreshed logo, a TRUETASTE® Commitment and a reduction of packaging materials used.

The HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® line of deli products has a new look. In addition to a newly designed logo, the brand's food-forward redesign is also supported by lighter packaging that will reduce its usage of packaging materials by an estimated 337,000 pounds per year over prior packaging. This update is part of ongoing efforts by the brand's parent company, Hormel Foods, in focusing on reducing packaging materials, as outlined in the company's 20 By 30 Challenge goals.

"This redesign brings a fresh, new look to packaged lunch meat and delivers a craveable option that never compromises on flavor," said Jeff Wallace, associate brand manager of the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand. "Additionally, consumers can indulge in their meal knowing that we are taking action by changing our packaging to save on overall packaging materials used. We are proud to continue to deliver products with no preservatives, no nitrates or nitrites2 added."

When fans see the TRUSTASTE® Commitment, they know that meat from the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand has been packed, sealed and high-pressure processed to lock in natural flavor with no preservatives. High-pressure processing uses only cold water and high pressure to safely preserve food. As a result, consumers are left with a delicious tasting product.

Consumers can find these new-look products from the HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® brand at grocery retailers nationwide. For more information, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-natural-choice-meats.

1 Minimally processed, no artificial ingredients. 2 Except for those naturally occurring in cultured celery and sea salt.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

