Packed With Performance, Backed by Full Lifetime Warranty: CRAFTSMAN® Introduces OVERDRIVE™ Mechanics Tool Sets

CRAFTSMAN

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • New OVERDRIVE™ mechanics tools, sockets, ratchets and wrenches deliver reliable, innovative performance for automotive enthusiasts
  • Backed by CRAFTSMAN's full lifetime warranty, OVERDRIVE™ mechanics tools offer 180-tooth count ratchets, patented Tight Torque Technology™ wrenches for rounded fastener removal and prevention, a sleek finish and easy-to-read markings for a variety of tasks

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAFTSMAN®, an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927, announces OVERDRIVE™ mechanics tools, an innovative new line of sockets, wrenches and ratchets designed to provide access in confined spaces and rounded bolt removal for common automotive and maintenance tasks.

Backed by CRAFTSMAN's full lifetime warranty, OVERDRIVE™ mechanics tools offer a sleek corrosion resistant gunmetal chrome finish, easy-to-read markings and enhanced geometry needed for a variety of tasks. Standout items in the new OVERDRIVE™ line include the 121-piece mechanics tools set (CMMT99121L) and the 11-piece wrench set, offered in both SAE (CMMT87711) and metric (CMMT87811).

"At CRAFTSMAN we take pride in developing innovative mechanics tools that everyone from homeowners to automotive enthusiasts reach for every day," said Matthew McGarry, Director of Product Management, Stanley Black & Decker. "Our new line of OVERDRIVE™ mechanics tools continue that tradition and come packed with enhancements on ratchets, sockets, and wrenches designed to address a variety of challenges, from rusted and rounded bolt removal to turning fasteners in tight spaces."

Featuring a 180-tooth count dual-pawl mechanism and 2.0-degree arc swing, CRAFTSMAN OVERDRIVE™ ratchets provide 2.5X better access* for confined turns and hard to reach fasteners. Additionally, new OVERDRIVE™ sockets and box end wrenches feature Tight Torque Technology™, designed to remove fasteners rounded up to 70% and to help prevent rounding.

CRAFTSMAN OVERDRIVE™ mechanics tools will be available this fall in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold. Select product information follows below.

SKU

Product Name

MSRP

CMMT99284

284PC OVERDRIVE™ MECH TOOL SET

$379.98

CMMT99154L

154PC OVERDRIVE™ MECH SET

$244.98

CMMT99121L

121PC OVERDRIVE™ MECH SET

$209.98

CMMT99099

99PC OVERDRIVE™ MECH TOOL SET

$174.98

CMMT99080L

80PC OVERDRIVE™ MECH SET

$159.98

CMMT99064

64PC OVERDRIVE™ VERSASTACK™ SET

$124.98

CMMT99049L

49 PC OVERDRIVE™ CHROME SET

$114.98

CMMT82110

1/4IN DRIVE OVERDRIVE™ 180T PEAR HEAD

$34.98

CMMT82111

3/8IN DRIVE OVERDRIVE™ 180T PEAR HEAD

$39.98

CMMT82113

1/2IN DRIVE OVERDRIVE™ 180T PEAR HEAD

$49.98

CMMT87711

11PC SAE OVERDRIVE™ WRENCH SET

$74.98

CMMT87811

11PC MM OVERDRIVE™ WRENCH SET

$74.98

CMMT87707

7PC SAE OVERDRIVE™ WRENCH SET

$44.98

CMMT87807

7PC MM OVERDRIVE™ WRENCH SET

$44.98

To learn more about these products and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN® tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

* When compared to CRAFTSMAN® 72-tooth ratchets

About CRAFTSMAN®
CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on FacebookInstagram and YouTube.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

