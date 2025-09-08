PACKERS, TORK TEAM UP FOR 5TH ANNUAL 'TACKLE HYGIENE WITH EVERY CATCH'

Campaign that helps promote hand hygiene will give back to Rawhide Youth Services in 2025

GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans return to Lambeau Field this week for the home opener, the Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Tork®, the professional hygiene brand of leading global hygiene and health company Essity®, for the 5th Annual Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch campaign.

The campaign, which kicks off this weekend and runs through the first five home games of the Packers season, aims to raise awareness and promote the benefits of proper hygiene. Each year, the Packers and Tork provide selected community partners with essential hygiene products that help reduce environmental impact and improve hygiene. This year, for every catch the Packers make during the first five home games of the season, Tork will donate $250 worth of sustainably produced hygiene products, such as paper towel rolls and toilet paper (up to $30,000 in products) to Rawhide Youth Services.

"We're proud to partner again with Tork on the Tackle Hygiene campaign," said Justin Wolf, director of corporate partnerships sales & activations for the Packers. "For years, we have relied on Tork hygiene products on gameday and every day and we look forward to making a positive impact in the community while cheering for Packers catches. Throughout the campaign, our fans can learn about the importance of hygiene and sustainability, all while supporting their favorite team. We look forward to another great season of Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch."

To date, in partnership with the Packers, Tork has donated $111,750 worth of sustainable hygiene products to local charities in Northeast Wisconsin. This year's recipient, Rawhide Youth Services, is a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth and their families through residential care, education, behavioral job training, community and school based-counseling programs. Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, Rawhide serves thousands of children across the state by providing a safe, structured environment where young people can build life skills, address behavioral and mental health challenges, and work toward a positive future. The organization was originally founded with the help of Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr and his wife, Cherry, whose tireless dedication to Rawhide's mission included fundraising, public advocacy, and personal mentorship to the youth it serves. Their legacy of compassion and commitment continues to inspire Rawhide's work today, making the connection between the Packers and the organization even more meaningful.

"Maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is critical at stadiums like Lambeau Field – which can hold more than 80,000 fans – as well as within our communities," said Cindy Stilp, Marketing Communications Director at Essity. "Together with the Packers, we are proud to spearhead community initiatives like Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch, in order to deliver hygienic experiences to fans, while giving back to those in the community who rely on programs like Rawhide Youth Services."

Tork is the proud product provider of towels, tissue, napkins and sanitizer to Lambeau Field.

About Tork : The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools, and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit https://www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity : Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately $14B and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Learn more at essityusa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Essity in North America : Essity employs nearly 3,700 employees across the United States and Canada. Its North American headquarters are in Philadelphia. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity operates offices as well as manufacturing and distribution locations across the following U.S. states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. In the U.S., Essity makes, sells and distributes professional hygiene products under the leading global brand Tork®; personal care and incontinence products under the TENA® brand; and medical solutions—such as orthopedic, compression and wound-care products—from world-renowned trademarked brands such as Leukoplast, JOBST, Cutimed, Actimove and Delta-Cast.

Essity has approximately 760 employees in the Fox Cities, including more than 640 between its Menasha mill and Neenah converting facility, which manufacture the Tork® brand of toilet paper, napkins and paper towels, and nearly 120 at its Service Excellence Center in Appleton. In addition to Wisconsin, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

About Rawhide Youth Services : Since 1965, Rawhide Youth Services has served thousands of at-risk youth and their families throughout Wisconsin as a premier mental and behavioral health agency. As a faith-based 501(c)(3) charity, we provide comprehensive family-centered care, treatment, and education through residential and community-based services. Our mission, "Being dependent on God, we inspire and equip at-risk youth and their families to lead healthy and responsible lives," guides us along with our core values of unconditional love, unwavering faith, eternal hope and relentless perseverance. Through professional, personalized support services, we empower individuals to overcome their challenges and thrive. Visit www.rawhide.org for more information.

