TORK DONATES $25,000 IN SUSTAINABLE HYGIENE PRODUCTS TO RAWHIDE YOUTH SERVICES AS PART OF ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PACKERS

Packers tight end Luke Musgrave helps celebrate the 5th year of the "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign, benefiting charities across Northeast Wisconsin.

APPLETON, Wis., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave joined representatives from Tork®, an Essity® brand, the Green Bay Packers and Rawhide Youth Services to celebrate a donation of $25,000 in sustainable hygiene products to Rawhide Youth Services.

Alan Loux, president and CEO of Rawhide Youth Services; Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers tight end; Cindy Stilp, Marketing Communications Director at Essity; and Justin Wolf, Director of Corporate Partnerships Sales & Activations for the Green Bay Packers, at an event celebrating the “Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch” campaign and donation of $25,000 in sustainable hygiene products to Rawhide.

The donation is the result of the 5th annual "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign, which ran through the first five home games of the Packers' 2025 season and aimed to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene and sustainability. For every completed reception during those games, Tork pledged to donate $250 worth of sustainably produced hygiene products, including paper towel rolls and toilet paper, to Rawhide Youth Services.

With 100 catches recorded in the first five home games, the campaign generated $25,000 in essential hygiene products for Rawhide's residential and community-based programs. This brings the total donated by Tork through "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" over the last five seasons to $136,750 in sustainable hygiene products for local charities in Northeast Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area.

"Each season, 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' gives our fans another reason to cheer," said Justin Wolf, Director of Corporate Partnerships Sales & Activations for the Green Bay Packers. "We're proud to work with Tork and Rawhide Youth Services to turn on-field success into real impact for kids and families across Wisconsin."

Maintaining clean, hygienic environments is critical at large venues like Lambeau Field, which welcomes more than 80,000 fans on gameday, as well as in community organizations that serve youth and families. "Together with the Packers, we are proud to spearhead community initiatives like 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' to deliver hygienic experiences to fans while giving back to organizations like Rawhide," said Cindy Stilp, Marketing Communications Director at Essity.

During the visit, Musgrave toured Rawhide's New London campus, including the Bart and Cherry Starr Museum, and spent time meeting with youth and staff to learn more about the programs co-founded by John and Jan Gillespie and Packers legend Bart Starr and his wife, Cherry Starr.

"Rawhide is honored to be this year's 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' recipient," said Alan Loux, president and CEO of Rawhide Youth Services. "These sustainable hygiene products help us provide a safe, healthy and dignified environment for the youth in our care, so they can focus on healing, learning and building a better future."

Tork is the proud provider of towels, tissue, napkins, wipers, soap and sanitizer to Lambeau Field, supporting the Packers' commitment to high standards of hygiene and sustainability for fans, players and staff.

About Tork: The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools, and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit https://www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity: Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately $14B and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Learn more at essityusa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Essity in North America: Essity employs nearly 3,700 employees across the United States and Canada. Its North American headquarters are in Philadelphia. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity operates offices as well as manufacturing and distribution locations across the following U.S. states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. In the U.S., Essity makes, sells and distributes professional hygiene products under the leading global brand Tork®; personal care and incontinence products under the TENA® brand; and medical solutions—such as orthopedic, compression and wound-care products—from world-renowned trademarked brands such as Leukoplast, JOBST, Cutimed, Actimove and Delta-Cast.

Essity has more than 800 employees in the Fox Cities, including more than 620 between its Menasha mill and Neenah converting facility, which manufacture the Tork® brand of toilet paper, napkins and paper towels, and 190 at its Service Excellence Center in Appleton. In addition to Wisconsin, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

About Rawhide Youth Services: Since 1965, Rawhide Youth Services has served thousands of at-risk youth and their families throughout Wisconsin as a premier mental and behavioral health agency. As a faith-based 501(c)(3) charity, we provide comprehensive family-centered care, treatment, and education through residential and community-based services. Our mission, "Being dependent on God, we inspire and equip at-risk youth and their families to lead healthy and responsible lives," guides us along with our core values of unconditional love, unwavering faith, eternal hope and relentless perseverance. Through professional, personalized support services, we empower individuals to overcome their challenges and thrive. Visit www.rawhide.org for more information.

