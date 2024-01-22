PacketFabric Names Digital Infrastructure Industry Veteran Wes Jensen Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

PacketFabric

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Jensen has 25 years of technology leadership experience at major telecommunications and digital infrastructure companies, including Digital Realty, Lumen Technologies, EarthLink, and Verizon

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Wes Jensen has been appointed the company's Chief Technology Officer. Most recently, Jensen drove technology innovation and strategy at Digital Realty, one of the largest cloud and carrier-neutral data center providers in the world. He has also co-founded and sits on the board of numerous Technology Company startups in the digital infrastructure, blockchain, and cryptocurrency space.

Continue Reading

"Wes is a vital addition to the Executive team," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric. "He's a visionary technologist who has architected networks for the world's largest financial institutions, social media platforms, and cloud service providers. His background as a leader and an innovator in our industry is what this company needs as it expands its offerings to enterprises."  

Jensen has 25 years of experience designing, selling, installing, and maintaining compute, network, IoT, wireless, IT, satellite, and security infrastructure in various industries. In addition to his leadership position at Digital Realty, he has been a technical leader at Level 3 Communications (now owned by Lumen Technologies), Global Cloud Xchange, EarthLink, and XO Communications (now owned by Verizon). Prior to entering private enterprise, Jensen served in Special Operations in the U.S. Army.

"I'm thrilled to join PacketFabric to help build upon its leading Network as a Service platform," Jensen said. "Network connectivity is an essential component of modern society. All things powered by computing–every device, every application, and ultimately every business–are powered by a high-performance network. With the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and Web3, cloud-scale network automation will be a key enabler for these and other emergent technologies. I'm excited to lead the company's technological evolution as it aims to deliver new services to our customers and partners."                         

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is a global Network as a Service provider that delivers unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses. PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. It delivers on-demand cloud access, internet, and point-to-point connectivity through its self-service platform, enabling faster provisioning of network services. For more information, please visit www.packetfabric.com.

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

Press Contact:
Leland Cheuk
VP of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE PacketFabric

Also from this source

PacketFabric Names Networking Industry Veteran Joe Oligny Chief Commercial Officer

PacketFabric Names Networking Industry Veteran Joe Oligny Chief Commercial Officer

PacketFabric, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Joe Oligny has...
PacketFabric Names Networking Industry Veteran Anna Tichborne Chief Operating Officer

PacketFabric Names Networking Industry Veteran Anna Tichborne Chief Operating Officer

PacketFabric, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Anna Tichborne has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.