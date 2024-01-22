PacketFabric Names Digital Infrastructure Industry Veteran Wes Jensen Chief Technology Officer

Jensen has 25 years of technology leadership experience at major telecommunications and digital infrastructure companies, including Digital Realty, Lumen Technologies, EarthLink, and Verizon

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric , a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Wes Jensen has been appointed the company's Chief Technology Officer. Most recently, Jensen drove technology innovation and strategy at Digital Realty, one of the largest cloud and carrier-neutral data center providers in the world. He has also co-founded and sits on the board of numerous Technology Company startups in the digital infrastructure, blockchain, and cryptocurrency space.

"Wes is a vital addition to the Executive team," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric. "He's a visionary technologist who has architected networks for the world's largest financial institutions, social media platforms, and cloud service providers. His background as a leader and an innovator in our industry is what this company needs as it expands its offerings to enterprises."

Jensen has 25 years of experience designing, selling, installing, and maintaining compute, network, IoT, wireless, IT, satellite, and security infrastructure in various industries. In addition to his leadership position at Digital Realty, he has been a technical leader at Level 3 Communications (now owned by Lumen Technologies), Global Cloud Xchange, EarthLink, and XO Communications (now owned by Verizon). Prior to entering private enterprise, Jensen served in Special Operations in the U.S. Army.

"I'm thrilled to join PacketFabric to help build upon its leading Network as a Service platform," Jensen said. "Network connectivity is an essential component of modern society. All things powered by computing–every device, every application, and ultimately every business–are powered by a high-performance network. With the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and Web3, cloud-scale network automation will be a key enabler for these and other emergent technologies. I'm excited to lead the company's technological evolution as it aims to deliver new services to our customers and partners."

