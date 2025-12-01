PacketFabric Launches the First AI-Native Network-as-a-Service Platform, Enabling Instant, Natural-Language Pricing and Provisioning

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric today introduced PacketFabric.ai, the industry's first fully AI-native Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, enabling enterprises to design, price, and provision network connectivity instantly through natural-language commands.

The development of PacketFabric.ai was supported by Digital Alpha, PacketFabric's lead investor. This launch represents a major milestone in the company's strategy to deliver AI-driven infrastructure services at global scale.

With PacketFabric.ai, workflows that traditionally required days or weeks of quoting, approvals, and manual engineering can now be completed in seconds. Users can simply type: "Connect my AWS environment in LAX1 to Azure in NYC2 with 100 Gbps and encryption." PacketFabric.ai instantly returns validated options, pricing, and automated provisioning—no tickets, delays, or human coordination required.

"For decades, enterprises have accepted that building and buying network services is slow, complex, and opaque," said Chad Milam, CEO of PacketFabric. "PacketFabric.ai eliminates that burden by collapsing multi-week cycles into a single, conversational request. No one else in the market delivers AI-driven pricing and provisioning with this level of precision and automation leveraging networking partners across the industry."

Investor Perspective: Accelerating the AI Infrastructure Layer

"AI will be the biggest infrastructure transformation of our generation, and it demands networks that are as dynamic, automated, and intelligent as the workloads they support," said Rick Shrotri, Managing Partner at Digital Alpha. "PacketFabric is uniquely positioned to become the networking fabric of the AI era. Their AI-native approach radically simplifies connectivity and puts cloud-speed infrastructure directly into the hands of enterprises. We're proud to support this breakthrough."

AI-Native Architecture Built for Scale

PacketFabric.ai is powered by PacketFabric's globally distributed, fully automated private backbone, combined with advanced large language models tightly integrated into the company's orchestration and provisioning systems. The result is a platform that can interpret intent, recommend optimal architectures, validate feasibility, and deploy services in real time.

A Broader AI Roadmap

PacketFabric.ai marks the first phase of a multi-year AI initiative that will extend across the entire network lifecycle, including:

Predictive capacity and demand modeling

Automated anomaly detection and guided resolution

Conversational troubleshooting and performance analytics

AI-assisted multi-cloud architecture planning

These advancements solidify PacketFabric's leadership in automated, on-demand networking and establish the company as a foundational player in AI-first infrastructure.

The platform is available today at PacketFabric.ai.

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is a global Network as a Service provider that delivers unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses. Its self-service platform enables dynamic, real-time connections between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit scale, supporting on-demand cloud access, internet, and point-to-point connectivity. PacketFabric accelerates provisioning of network services while providing the speed and reliability required for modern, data-intensive applications. For more information, visit packetfabric.com

