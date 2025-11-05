PacketFabric Unveils NetworkInsights™: Powering the Future of Intelligent, Reliable Networks

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, the leading innovator in on-demand connectivity for cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced NetworkInsights™, a next-generation network intelligence platform designed to enhance reliability, transparency, and performance across its global infrastructure.

Currently deployed internally to elevate PacketFabric's own network operations, NetworkInsights delivers unparalleled visibility and foresight into network behavior—helping teams spot and resolve potential issues faster and with greater precision. A customer-facing rollout is on the horizon, giving enterprises access to the same advanced insights and visibility that power PacketFabric's own ultra-reliable network performance.

"Automation, reliability, and transparency are fundamental to everything we build," said Chad Milam, CEO of PacketFabric. "With NetworkInsights, our teams have a powerful visibility platform that lets us pinpoint and respond to anomalies quickly—often before they impact customers. Soon, our users will have that same capability at their fingertips."

When launched to customers, NetworkInsights will offer a clean, intuitive single-pane-of-glass interface that turns complex data into actionable intelligence. Users will be able to visualize traffic patterns in real time, monitor critical infrastructure components, and respond instantly to emerging issues with confidence. Upcoming releases will add real-time alerts and push notifications, delivering live, actionable insights and supporting a fully proactive approach to network management.

With NetworkInsights, PacketFabric continues to raise the bar for Network-as-a-Service—combining automation, intelligence, and reliability to give customers more control than ever before. This launch reflects PacketFabric's ongoing commitment to making software-defined networking smarter, faster, and more resilient for the digital era.

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is a global Network as a Service provider that delivers unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses. Its self-service platform enables dynamic, real-time connections between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit scale, supporting on-demand cloud access, internet, and point-to-point connectivity. PacketFabric accelerates provisioning of network services while providing the speed and reliability required for modern, data-intensive applications. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PacketFabric