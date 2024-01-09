PacketFabric Names Networking Industry Veteran Anna Tichborne Chief Operating Officer

Tichborne has over 20 years of experience at publicly traded companies, such as Megaport and Transpacific Industries Group, as well as major Australian brands Ray White and LMG

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Anna Tichborne has been appointed the company's Chief Operating Officer. Tichborne was previously General Counsel at Megaport, also a Network as a Service provider, where she was instrumental in launching the company's global business operations into 25 countries and advising on employment issues in 13 nations.

"I'm thrilled to add Anna to the executive team," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric. "Her experience launching and operating businesses around the world will be invaluable to the company as it expands its presence globally and makes our services available to customers worldwide."

Tichborne has more than 20 years of experience leading startups and multinational, public companies in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, including tenures at major Australian brands Ray White, LMG, and Transpacific Industries Group. She has worked across multiple global industry sectors including IT, telecommunications, real estate, finance, franchising, entertainment, employment, and aviation. 

"I am excited to join PacketFabric at this pivotal juncture in the company's growth journey," Tichborne said. "With the accelerating usage of cloud services and the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing, the demands of data consumption on the networks of enterprises have never been higher. PacketFabric was built from the ground up as a massive, cloud-scale network to address these increasing demands. I am excited to lead the company's expansion as it aims to capture more of the Network as a Service opportunity and deliver new capabilities to our customers and partners."

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is a global Network as a Service provider that delivers unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses. PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. It delivers on-demand cloud access, internet, and point-to-point connectivity through its self-service platform, enabling faster provisioning of network services. For more information, please visit www.packetfabric.com.

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

