PacketFabric Names Networking Industry Veteran Joe Oligny Chief Commercial Officer

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric , a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Joe Oligny has been named the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Oligny joined PacketFabric in 2017, directing its sales operations and sales architecture departments, and was most recently Senior Vice President of Customer and Commercial Operations. He will join the executive team and report directly to Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric.

"I'm excited for Joe to be elevated into the executive team," said English. "He has decades of industry experience driving growth with innovative and customer-centric programs at network service providers and data center operators. But most importantly, he's done it for PacketFabric's customers for years. He's the right person to lead our commercial organization into the next stage of the company's growth journey."

Oligny has nearly 30 years of experience in the telecommunications, networking, and data center industries. At GTT Communications, he was pivotal in the company's transition from VNO to a global Tier 1 IP network. As the Chief Technical Officer at Revelation Network, Oligny led the company's expansion into Europe. At Exodus Communications, he co-created the first Smart Hands service, now a common data center offering.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Oligny will lead the company's go-to-market strategy, integrating sales, sales engineering, product management, marketing, and customer success.

"I'm honored to take on this new leadership role as PacketFabric aims to accelerate growth and capture more of the NaaS market," Oligny said. "The industry is still emergent, but maturing quickly, and more and more customers expect to be able to order and turn up network services for their hybrid cloud and multi-cloud infrastructure on-demand and at the push of a button. The rise of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other data-intensive technologies is testing the reliability and resiliency of enterprise networks like never before. PacketFabric's global carrier-grade, fully redundant network as a service is tailor-made to solve these network issues for our customers and partners."

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is a global Network as a Service provider that delivers unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses. PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. It delivers on-demand cloud access, internet, and point-to-point connectivity through its self-service platform, enabling faster provisioning of network services. For more information, please visit www.packetfabric.com .

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net .

